Equity Futures Rise, Putting S&P 500 on Track to New Record High





US equity futures rose on Monday, putting major indices on track to hit new records. Bond yields and oil prices also rose as investors bet that a new round of stimulus spending would strengthen the economy.

S&P 500-linked futures rose 0.3% after the benchmark stock gauge posted its largest week-long lead since November and closed at a record high on Friday. Technology-intensive Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts rose 0.3%.

Stocks have risen in recent trading sessions, putting volatility caused by fluctuations in GameStop and other individual stocks in the rearview mirror. Investors are focused on the prospect of a new batch of government spending. They say it could boost growth at a time when large companies are reporting strong profits, but the overall economic outlook is mixed. Democrats took a series of votes last week to unblock a process called reconciliation, which will see the party approve President Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion relief plan without Republican support in the Senate. House lawmakers aim to finalize and vote on a relief bill before the end of February. The combination of strong quarterly earnings reports from some of America’s biggest companies and the possibility of greater relief from the economy has given markets a boost, according to Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. It’s like your birthday and Christmas on the same day, and the markets are all happy, Morris said. Another round of stimulus spending in the net-importing United States would also be a boon to foreign stock markets, according to Morris. If your growth engines in the United States and China are doing very well this year, that helps everyone, he said. Markets were also supported by a set of bullish earnings for the holiday quarter from large US corporations. Toymaker Hasbro is due to report before the opening bell Monday. Commercial real estate company Simon Property Group and gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software will follow after markets close. Of the 295 S&P 500 companies that reported Monday morning, 81% had exceeded analysts’ expectations for earnings growth, according to FactSet. Oil markets continued to rally, pushing Brent futures above $ 60 a barrel for the first time since the pandemic began in January 2020. The benchmark international energy index rose by 1 , 4% at $ 60.14 per barrel. Futures on West Texas Intermediate, the leading grade of US crude, rose 1.3% to $ 57.57 a barrel, extending a lead driven by tight crude supplies. Another sign of growing investor optimism, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose to 1.2% from 1.168% on Friday. Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, typically gain when fund managers become more optimistic about the outlook for growth and inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN on Sunday that the United States could return to full employment next year if lawmakers adopt Mr Bidens’ stimulus package. Democrats are still wondering who should be eligible for direct checks of $ 1,400 and whether they can adopt a minimum wage of $ 15 as part of the stimulus package linked to the pandemic. Many Republicans criticized Mr. Bidens’ plan as being too broad and costly after Congress approved a $ 900 billion relief plan in December. Stocks rose in foreign markets. Shares of technology and basic resources companies led the gains in Europe, pushing the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index up 0.3%. Among individual European stocks, Dialog Semiconductor jumped 16% after the UK-based manufacturer agreed to be bought by Japans Renesas Electronics in a deal that would value the company at around $ 4.9 billion. dollars ($ 5.9 billion). Rolls-Royce fell 2.5% after proposing a two-week summer shutdown of its civilian aerospace unit. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1%. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.1% at the close after Nikkei Asia announced that Japan would consider lifting the coronavirus state of emergency in some prefectures before a new deadline. Shares of SoftBank Group climbed more than 4% in Tokyo after the giant tech investor made a quarterly profit of $ 11 billion, largely thanks to investment gains. Shares of SoftBank surged after the Japanese investment giant made $ 11 billion in profit.

Photo:



charly triballeau / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images



Write to Joe Wallace at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos