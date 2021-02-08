Happy 50th birthday, Nasdaq! | Company | Economic and financial news from a German perspective | DW

Business
Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the Nasdaq stock exchange, the world’s first fully electronic stock exchange and the world’s second-largest stock exchange by market capitalization.
Since entering the scene in 1971, stock exchanges around the world have embraced the electronic model of the Nasdaq, as asset trading becomes more technologically sophisticated.
Origin story
Nasdaq, originally an acronym for National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, began operating in the United States on February 8, 1971. It was established by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASDA), a regulatory body that oversaw the management of stock transactions in the United States from 1939 to 2007, when it became what is now the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The new automated Nasdaq system was to improve upon the trading system that had been in use for nearly a hundred years at the time. Traditionally, exchanges around the world needed a physical location for brokers to meet to trade orders from the brokers they represented.
A network of computers, in its early days, the Nasdaq could transmit bid and ask prices on more than 2,400 stocks to dealers directly in real time. This eliminated the need for a physical floor. It also eliminated reliance on the “specialist” system, whereby bids to buy and sell were based on expert price estimates inferred from yesterday’s prices.
This reduced the difference between what sellers of a stock were asking for and what buyers were offering, known as the bid-ask spread. Assets with low spreads are considered the most liquid because they are the easiest to buy and sell.
The birth of the Internet age
Initially functioning as a simple price bulletin, the exchange then evolved into an automated trading system that facilitated transactions on its network. In 1975, the Nasdaq began listing companies backed by venture capitalists and allowing backers to negotiate, thus inventing the modern initial public offering (IPO).
The rapid development of the Internet between the mid to late 1990s created a bull market for stocks, with investors increasingly interested in the profit potential of Internet companies. Previously calling itself a “stock exchange for the next hundred years,” the Nasdaq in 1996 became the first stock exchange to launch a website. In 1998, it became the first exchange to be traded online.
The bubble bursts
Nasdaq’s technical profile has made listing desirable for many Internet companies. Investors were also eager to jump into the action, and tech companies, especially those with “.com” jargon or tech jargon like “cyber”, “tech” or “net” in their names found that it was easy to raise capital even without the revenue figures or business plan to sustain the excitement.
This frenzy of interest drove the Nasdaq up 400% from 1995 to 2000.
Then the dot-com bubble, as we have known, burst. Several large tech companies, looking to take advantage of the high market, placed large sell orders, which sparked panic selling among investors. Over the next two years, the Nasdaq fell almost 80% from its peak before peaking in 2002.
Today
It wasn’t until 2015 that the Nasdaq regained all the value it had lost.
In 2016, the chief operating officer of the exchange, Adena Friedman, was promoted to chief executive officer, making her the first woman to head a major U.S. stock exchange.
Despite the explosion, the Nasdaq remains popular with tech companies to this day. The term Nasdaq can also refer to the Nasdaq Composite, an index of more than 3,000 stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange that includes some of the world’s largest tech companies, such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and Tesla.
Today, Nasdaq continues to operate in the United States and Europe. More than 70 exchanges in 50 countries use its computerized trading technology.
