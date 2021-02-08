Business
SoftBank makes $ 11 billion in profit, helped by DoorDash
SoftBank Group Corp. pushed the stock markets up to a huge quarterly profit, in large part thanks to investment gains from its $ 100 billion Vision fund and its $ 10 billion successor.
The Japanese tech investor said on Monday it posted a net profit of 1.17 trillion, or about $ 11 billion, on investment gains of 1.77 trillion in the quarter ended Dec.31. Almost 80% of the investment gains were due to the strong performance of Vision Funds 1 and 2.
Read also | Scarcity on the high seas hurts Indian exports
Anticipation of good results pushed SoftBanks’ stock price up 4.4% to 9,485 at the Mondaya level last seen in February 2000, when the company’s shares peaked during the dot-com bubble.
The results underscore how the public markets boom in recent months has benefited SoftBank, which over the past year completed its metamorphosis into an investment holding company spun off from a telecommunications conglomerate. Rising stock prices last year helped SoftBank return to the dark after losing several billion dollars.
These gains continued in the last quarter, pushing up the market capitalization of publicly traded companies in Vision Funds, Uber Technologies Inc., one of the fund’s largest investments.
Enthusiastic public market investors also gave SoftBank an investment windfall when the Vision Fund holding company, DoorDash Inc., went public in December. Shares of the US food delivery company immediately climbed well above their initial public offering price. By the end of the month, DoorDash had brought the fund more than $ 8 billion in earnings on paper, and its shares have been rising steadily since.
SoftBank is poised to continue to benefit from strong markets this year. A half-dozen or more of the invested Vision Fund funds, some of which already have multi-billion dollar valuations, are preparing the initial public offerings this year, Vision Fund chief executive Rajeev Misra said in a phone call. in November with the research firm New Street Research.
SoftBank has also deployed or filed listing requests for at least four Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or PSPCs, blank check companies that go public first and then find a company to take over the list later. .
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]