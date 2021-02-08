SoftBank makes $ 11 billion in profit, helped by DoorDash

SoftBank Group Corp. pushed the stock markets up to a huge quarterly profit, in large part thanks to investment gains from its $ 100 billion Vision fund and its $ 10 billion successor.

The Japanese tech investor said on Monday it posted a net profit of 1.17 trillion, or about $ 11 billion, on investment gains of 1.77 trillion in the quarter ended Dec.31. Almost 80% of the investment gains were due to the strong performance of Vision Funds 1 and 2.

Anticipation of good results pushed SoftBanks’ stock price up 4.4% to 9,485 at the Mondaya level last seen in February 2000, when the company’s shares peaked during the dot-com bubble.

The results underscore how the public markets boom in recent months has benefited SoftBank, which over the past year completed its metamorphosis into an investment holding company spun off from a telecommunications conglomerate. Rising stock prices last year helped SoftBank return to the dark after losing several billion dollars.

These gains continued in the last quarter, pushing up the market capitalization of publicly traded companies in Vision Funds, Uber Technologies Inc., one of the fund’s largest investments.

Enthusiastic public market investors also gave SoftBank an investment windfall when the Vision Fund holding company, DoorDash Inc., went public in December. Shares of the US food delivery company immediately climbed well above their initial public offering price. By the end of the month, DoorDash had brought the fund more than $ 8 billion in earnings on paper, and its shares have been rising steadily since.

SoftBank is poised to continue to benefit from strong markets this year. A half-dozen or more of the invested Vision Fund funds, some of which already have multi-billion dollar valuations, are preparing the initial public offerings this year, Vision Fund chief executive Rajeev Misra said in a phone call. in November with the research firm New Street Research.

SoftBank has also deployed or filed listing requests for at least four Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or PSPCs, blank check companies that go public first and then find a company to take over the list later. .

