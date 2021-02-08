HEXO Corp Appoints Managing Director, U.S. Operations Toronto Stock Exchange: HEXO





OTTAWA, February 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – HEXO Corp (HEXO, or the Corporation) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced the appointment of Charles Bowman as Managing Director of its U.S. operations , with immediate effect. Charlie’s extensive experience in business growth and operations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the United States. We are excited to bring such established leadership to the team as we scale up to support the growth initiatives of Truss CBD USA, our joint venture with Molson Coors, and for potential non-beverage CPG partners with whom we. We are in continuous discussion, said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sébastien St-Louis. Bowman is based in the United States and will be responsible for all aspects of implementing HEXO operations in the United States, including commissioning and commissioning of production facilities, oversight of operations, chain of supply and logistics, and team building. Over the next few months, we plan to begin deploying capital to build production and processing facilities in the state of Colorado for our Powered by HEXOTM and view the United States as strategically important to our future growth, continued St. Louis. Bowman brings a wealth of experience in customizing natural biotech ingredients for the health, wellness and nutritional beverage markets, diverse global experience, and nearly three decades of experience to the HEXO USA team. He has held leadership positions with the world’s leading ingredient suppliers including BGG and Solix Algredients (natural antioxidants), Solazyme, now TerraVia (algae oils and proteins), CP Kelco and Cargill (hydrocolloids). Throughout his career, Bowman has strengthened his partnerships with his customers, his personalized innovations through his expertise in extraction and his accelerated growth in the operations in contact with the customers. An executive known for developing talent and leadership, Bowman has mentored nutrition and beverage leaders in the United States, China, Japan, Brazil and across Europe. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Food Science and Technology and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Averett University. About HEXO HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason. Investor Relations:

[email protected]

www.hexocorp.com Media Relations:

(819) 317-0526

[email protected]

