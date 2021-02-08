Rolls-Royce plans to temporarily shut down jet engine factories





Rolls-Royce is considering temporarily shutting down its jet engine factories due to the downturn. The turbine maker is planning a two-week shutdown this summer after the pandemic grounded thousands of jets, leading to fewer maintenance requests. The company is in talks with unions over plans, which it says will not affect its defense or energy divisions. Rolls Royce said: As part of the deal we reached with the union last summer, we agreed in principle to start negotiations on 10 percent productivity and efficiency improvements in our operations. civil aerospace companies in the United Kingdom. We have now entered into complex and constructive discussions with the union on how to achieve this. The company aims to spread the salary received over the year, because it avoids overexploiting the vacation program. He said: We continue to use the UK government’s coronavirus job retention program – and similar programs elsewhere in the world – in areas of civil aerospace where the workload has dropped significantly thanks to Covid. However, unilaterally claiming leave for all employees of the UK Civil Aerospace Company in a pre-planned manner is not in line with the intention – and, in our opinion, in the spirit – of the program, as the workload is not affected in all areas. . The company is cutting costs by billions of pounds.

