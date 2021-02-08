Meals on Wheels Helps Access Food and Immunization Information for Homebound Seniors





AUSTIN (KXAN) Not only does Meals on Wheels Central Texas provide food to the region’s most vulnerable population to COVID-19, the non-profit organization also offers information on vaccines. “A lot of people think Meals on Wheels just provide you with meals, but they do a lot more,” said Francis Hunter, a Meals on Wheels customer. In addition to her food, Hunter learned that she qualified for the vaccine. She said she wouldn’t have known otherwise. “Without the Meals on Wheels, I wouldn’t have known it was time for us to get our shots,” Hunter said. RELATED: Home Meal Programs Aim to Address Growing Food and Technology Gaps for People at High Risk

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has delivered 800,000 meals to homebound seniors since the start of the pandemic, and now with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in full swing, the nonprofit wants to s’ ensure its customers are taken care of. “A lot of times questions arise,” said Linda Perez of Meals on Wheels. “What’s going on? What can I do?” Perez says many of his clients do not have internet access and might have trouble signing up for the vaccine. “We provide information on the flyers that come with their meal delivery, and then we phoned customers to give them that information,” Perez said. On the day Hunter was due to get the shot, she had no transportation, but meals on wheels connected her to a company that could take her. “Since we do not offer transportation options ourselves, it is possible to give this information to our customers,” said Perez. “There wasn’t a time when I couldn’t call Meals on Wheels and they couldn’t save me,” Hunter said. Due to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels has shifted its meal drop-off schedule to every other week, but they plan to reopen for daily meal deliveries in mid-April. They will be looking for more than 200 volunteers to help deliver meals to customers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos