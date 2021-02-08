XORTX announces private placement on subscribed Canadian stock exchange: XRX.CN

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO UNITED STATES CHANNEL SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, February 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“SHORT“or the Business) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that following its January 28 press releasee, the Company further increases the private placement due to the high level of interest. The Company will now issue 24,486,286 units (on Units) at a price of $ 0.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $ 6,121,572 (the Increased offer). Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (one Mandate). Each warrant will give its holder, upon exercise, the right to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the company, at a price of $ 0.40 per warrant (the Exercise price) until the close of business on the day 60 months after the closing date, provided however that, if at any time after the expiration of the statutory four-month holding period, the closing price of the shares on the Stock Exchange (the CSE) is greater than $ 1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days or more, the warrants will be accelerated on notice and the warrants will expire on the 30the calendar day following the date of this notice. In addition, the warrants are also subject to typical anti-dilution provisions and a ratchet provision that provides for an adjustment of the exercise price if the company issues or sells common stock or securities convertible into common stock at a company. price (or conversion price, as applicable) lower than the strike price so that the strike price is modified to correspond to that lower price.

Dr Allen Davidoff commented: We are very pleased with the funding commitments we have received, including substantial institutional support from US and Canadian funds. The proceeds from this private placement will allow the Company to focus resources and staff on key milestones of value creation this year, including preclinical trials, IND filing for ADPKD and advancing discussions with development partners. pharmaceutical potential.

As part of the Expanded Offer, and in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies, the Company will pay qualified intermediaries, $ 176,335 in finder’s fees and 705,340 warrants, each warrant. which may be exercised on the same basis as the warrants.

The augmented offering is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval from the CSE. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development XRx-008 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a program of clinical stage for type 2 diabetic nephropathy (T2DN). The company has strong intellectual property rights and proven proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents, including xanthine oxidase inhibitors, to mitigate the health consequences of uric acid chronic or acute serum. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are committed to developing drugs to improve the quality of life and the future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information about XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

