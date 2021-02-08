Musks Tesla says he’s invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin, prices climb to $ 44,000

Elon Musks Tesla Inc. said it acquired $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in January and may accept the world’s No.1 digital asset for payment in the future.

Tesla TSLA,

+ 0.26%

revealed the purchase in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, which helped push bitcoin BTCUSD prices higher,

+ 12.70%

at around $ 44,203, a gain of over 13% at the start of trading on CoinDesk.

In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to give us more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash that is not needed to maintain adequate operational liquidity, Tesla said in a 10-filing. K.

Additionally, we plan to begin accepting bitcoin as a method of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, whether or not we may liquidate upon receipt the deposit has run out. for follow-up.

The move comes as Musk has recently been a strong advocate for digital assets on his social platforms.

In late January, Musk tagged cryptocurrency in his Twitter bio, then added the hashtag to #bitcoin on his Twitter bio, he then tweeted, in retrospect it was inevitable. And earlier this month, Musk tweeted doge without further comment, referring to the digital asset itself, dogecoin.

Tesla becomes one of the largest companies to invest in bitcoin and to authorize payments through the digital asset created in 2009.

While many on the streets have discussed the prospects of this move for Tesla, this morning news formalizes Musk and Tesla’s strategy to dive into the depths of the bitcoin and crypto pool, wrote Wedbush analyst Dan. Ives, in a research note Monday.

However, other traditional companies have started to grab headlines, focusing on their interest in bitcoin and integrating virtual assets into their balance sheets.

Back in 2020, software publisher MicroStrategy MSTR,

+ 5.28%

said he took a leap of faith by investing in bitcoin in September 2020. picking up 21,454 bitcoins, worth $ 250 million at the time, setting up the coin as an asset of reserve for the entity, according to an announcement of August 11, CoinTelegraph reported.

Microstrategys’ move has raised the question of whether other companies might consider placing some of their reserve holdings in Bitcoin.

Ultimately, investors and other industry watchers will be watching this closely to see if other companies are following Tesla’s lead on this crypto path or if, on the other hand, there are still a few contained names making that leap. strategic around bitcoin, Ives wrote.

A record bitcoin rally has been largely attributed to the interest of institutional and corporate investors. PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL,

-0.37%

in November, opened its cryptocurrency platform to all U.S. customers after making a smaller rollout.

Bitcoin price gains are also drawing attention to the asset, according to investment experts, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA surges,

+ 0.30%

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.39%

market participants are worried about high valuations of equities in a context of interest rates close to 0%.

Bitcoin prices have jumped 50% so far in 2021. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 3.5%, the Dow has gained 1.8% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, technology officer,

+ 0.57%

was up 7.5% so far this year. GC00 Gold Price,

+ 1.03%

are down 3.5% this year so far.

Several top Wall Street investors, including Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones, have embraced bitcoin. Renowned investor Bill Miller, founder of Miller Value Partners, ina letter to clients earlier this month, posted on the companies website, reaffirmed its bullish outlook on bitcoin.