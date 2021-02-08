Tesla, Samsung, Apple among companies to move, expand in Austin

Even during the pandemic, 154 companies have announced plans to move or expand here in Austin.

Despite the pandemic, Texas is the top destination for businesses moving from other states – adding a thousand new residents a day as people move to Lonestar state.

In many cases, these transplants are moving to Texas because their businesses decided to move here first, and in some cases, these businesses receive big incentives from the local government in the Austin area.

Austin proves that in a Boomtown, progress is possible even during a pandemic. But at what cost?

BAE systems has been in Austin for 65 years. The international defense, aerospace and security firm was one of the first major tech companies to choose Austin. Scott Hatch is the general manager of the Austin site.



We protect those who protect us. In a nutshell, we develop and manufacture electronic systems that help bring the men and women of our armed forces and those of our allies home safely, ”Hatch said.

Offshoring and extensions are increasing

Home for BAE Systems is starting to be different. The company is currently building a new facility off what has become a busy Parmer Lane in northwest Austin.

BAE Systems is hardly alone. In 2020, during the pandemic, 109 Austin-based companies announced plans to expand their business, and 45 companies from outside Texas announced plans to move here. 154 companies have announced their intention to move or expand to Austin.

2020 has turned out to be the best year for attracting new jobs and businesses to Austin, said Laura Huffman, President and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

One of the biggest companies to move to Austin was Tesla. Construction of the 7.9 million square foot gigafactory is well underway. When completed, it will be the equivalent of approximately 138 football pitches and employ 5,000 people.

Apple continues to build its second campus in Austin. The 3 million square feet, Billion dollar complex is also expected to employ 5,000 people.

So the incentives are important when there is competition and when Austin competes with other states and other places in the world. And it’s often a global competition. It’s important to have this tool in the toolbox, Huffman said.

Big companies get incentives in Austin

KVUE advocates looked at incentive offers provided by state, county, and city, and found that large companies tended to get those incentives.



At present, Austin has nine active incentive agreements totaling over $ 112 million.

KVUE advocates have learned that Samsung is negotiating a deal to build a new chip factory on land it already owns near its factory in northeast Austin. You can find out more about the offer Here.

He’s asking for the maximum refund on Austin and Travis County property taxes.

According to state newspapers, that could mean a discount of $ 805 million (see page 59 for negotiations) over a period of 20 years in exchange for the creation of at least 1,800 six-figure jobs (see page 52 of negotiations).

It’s similar to an incentive that Samsung negotiated and first obtained in 2005. City records show that Samsung’s initial incentive is $ 62,875,194 in tax rebates.

Apple is expected to receive $ 8.6 million in tax cuts from the city of Austin.

Apple, Samsung and Tesla have ongoing deals with Travis County that allow them to receive even more discounts from the county.

The county has eight active incentive agreements:

Samsung

Estate properties / Simon

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures solar farm

East Blackland Solar Project

Apple

HID Global

Charles Schwab

You’re here

One of Travis County’s biggest incentive deals is Tesla, which could total $ 60 million in property tax rebates.

Is it right?

Are these incentives fair?

This is a question that many people ask and which is difficult to answer.

These large companies do more than create jobs in their own factories. They attract other businesses and give back to the community. Tesla has created a community fund that will be used to help Austin help small businesses.

Huffman said, “Since its initial launch in the Austin area, Samsung has invested and generated billions of dollars in economic activity. But its effect on our community goes beyond economic benefits. Samsung has become an anchor for the expanding manufacturing industry in our regions and has paved the way for hundreds of other manufacturers to locate in Austin. Additionally, Samsung has proven to be an incredible community partner, contributing millions to Austin charities and programs. We are grateful for Samsung’s continued contributions to our region. “ For every job that Tesla creates, we estimate that there will be four more jobs that will be created and it’s not just a supply chain. It will also be jobs at small companies that serve both the employees and the business around Tesla, Huffman said.

45 companies move to Austin

We are already seeing it. Austin’s business climate is so hot it attracts dozens of other businesses, like Scotland Pizza Ooni.

The portable pizza oven maker surveyed dozens of cities across the United States before choosing to move its North American headquarters to Austin.



We looked at New Jersey, Atlanta, and various other places, including Dallas, on the shortlist. When it came to Austin, it was like a romantic feeling, like it was home. We love the quirkiness of it. We like the kind of friendliness, said co-founder Darina Garland.

So that was one of the reasons, the kind of gastronomic world, but also the access to talent is incredible. And Austin, there is so much going on. And so there is an influx of bright, brilliant people, Garland said.

Realtor.com also plans a major expansion. The company is looking to fill dozens of sales, support and engineering positions in Austin.



We chose Austin because it’s an amazing place and where a lot of people move in with a great workforce. And, yes, he’s just a big talent in this city, said Ben Rubenstein, director of revenue for Realtor.com.

We have a local workforce and this human capital cannot be underestimated when companies make decisions to relocate or expand. Part of what they’re looking for is whether or not there are people out there in those places ready and available and trained for these jobs, Huffman said.

Companies give back

Every business leader we spoke to emphasized that Austin’s biggest attractions are things money can’t buy.

Three things – community, collaboration and culture, Hatch said.

Even without incentives, BAE Systems plans to double its workforce.



In terms of jobs, we have about 700 employees now, we expect this new site will allow us to host up to 1,400, he said. We didn’t participate in any incentives because we were already here, but we did work with the Austin State and City Economic Development Departments and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. We have reviewed them and established a great relationship and will continue to do so.

It’s the kind of investment that pays off even in a pandemic that has hit businesses hard.

BAE Systems and Tesla are already investing in robotics programs at the local school level, instilling a love of science and math in young students. With or without incentives, Austin sees a common goal among businesses: to keep this growing Boomtown for generations to come.

You can find the Austin Incentive Agreements here.

You can find the Travis County Incentive Agreements here.

You can find a list of these companies moving or expanding to Austin here.

