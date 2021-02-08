Basecare lists first gene sequencing stock on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that ushers in the era of third-generation IVF kit licensing in China





This listing represents a milestone in the history of Basecare, a leading company that has attracted seven renowned global investors including Orbited, Lake Bleu Capital, China Reform Overseas, Affin Hwang AM, WinTwin Capital, Foresight and Ivy Capital. Basecare has long been optimistic about the internationalization and diversification of the capital market Hong Kongand optimistic about From China assisted reproduction industry. Following this listing, Basecare will become the first gene sequencing stock listed on the HKEX, which will open the door to large-scale industrialization of third generation test tube detection kits.

One in six couples China has fertility problems. There are more than 70 medical institutions with third generation test tube qualification in China, and the total number of treatment cycles per year is more than double that of United States, showing that China is the largest market for assisted reproductive health in the world. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, the scale of From China The reproductive genetics medical device market in 2015 was CNY1.3 billion, leaping towards CNY 3.4 billion in 2019, a compound annual growth rate of 28.4%, and is expected to reach CNY 11.2 billion by 2024. According to the National Health Commission, the average success rate of IVF in China was less than 50% in 2018. The clinical difficulty of IVF lies in the fact that the health of an embryo is determined only by morphology, but not precisely determined by genetics. The PGT-A kit developed by Basecare has filled the clinical blank for the detection of the embryonic gene in China and was considered a “National Special Approval of Innovative Medical Devices” product. In February 2020Basecare’s PGT-A Kit has completed its large-scale embryo clinical trial and has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration for marketing, marking the entry of From China Third generation IVF genetic test kit in the era of “licensing”. Since August 2020, the PGT-A kit has been incorporated into the national mandatory industry standard as a Class III medical device. In order for more people to have a healthy child safer and cheaper through genetic testing technology, Basecare has provided commercial insurance with a maximum claim limit of 400,000 CNY for every PGT-A test, addressing every family’s concerns with third-generation test tube technology. Currently, building on its main advantages in the field of PGT, Basecare has built a complete line of reproductive cycle products with a three-level prevention system covering the pre-pregnancy, prenatal and neonatal periods. Basecare aims to help 50 million infertile patients China have children, ensure that patients with genes for genetic diseases have healthier children, and eliminate fertility problems in China. After being listed, Basecare will now establish its head office in Suzhou and build the largest industrial chain of IVDs and an upstream and downstream cluster of high-end device manufacturing in China. Over the next five years, Basecare will complete the registration and certification of the reproductive cycle industry’s full range, help more families have healthy children through innovation in genetic technology, contribute to national eugenics and will continuously encourage the development of From China assisted reproduction industry. SOURCE Basecare

