Kroger to pay workers $ 100 to get COVID-19 vaccines





Dive brief: Kroger goes provide a one-time payment of $ 100 to all associates who get vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as they receive all of the doses recommended by the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive and present proof, the supermarket chain said on Friday.

The grocer will also hand out a $ 100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points to each of his associates on Thursday, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Kroger is the latest food retailer to offer cash payments to workers who choose to receive coronavirus vaccinations. Dive overview: Krogers’ decision to urge but not to force its workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 echoes similar announcements from other grocers in recent weeks. Competitors including Merchant Joes, Aldi, General dollar and Lidl also said they would provide workers with extra pay if they voluntarily decide to receive COVID-19 injections. As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we are increasing our investment not only to recognize the contributions of our associates, but also to encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available to optimize their well-being. as well as communities, Tim Massa, director of human resources at Kroger, said in a statement. Workers who cannot get vaccinated for health or religious reasons will be able to receive payment if they take a health and safety course, according to Kroger, who added more than 100,000 associates to its payroll since last March and now has nearly 500,000 workers through its banners. In his announcement, Kroger also stressed that he insists his employees have priority access to vaccines, which are allocated according to distribution plans developed and managed by states. Kroger, along with other grocers who operate pharmacies, is play a central role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. The retailer said it had given more than 200,000 injections of the coronavirus to healthcare workers, nursing home workers and the elderly as of February 5, but did not say whether it intended to ” help their own employees make arrangements for vaccination. Krogers proposes to offer payments to associates to encourage them to receive COVID-19 injections as the grocer faces criticism over his resistance to providing a risk premium for his workforce despite pressure from local governments and union officials. On February 1, the retailer announced it would close a pair of locations in Long Beach, Calif., after that city’s lawmakers voted to require grocery stores in its jurisdiction to provide workers $ 4 an hour in extra pay to compensate them for their work during the pandemic. Other cities, including Seattle and Oakland, Calif., Have also recently adopted risk premium ordinances. Hours after Krogers announced that it would provide a one-time payment to vaccinated workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (TUAC) issued a statement calling on grocers to slap their employees to first line that have been processed. as consumables throughout the pandemic. In a statement, UFCW International President Marc Perrone said Kroger should share big profits he generated during the pandemic with its workforce. This one-time payment from Kroger is appreciated, but given the way the company treated its workers during the pandemic, it fails to recognize the contribution these essential workers make to our nation or the risks they face on a daily basis, Perrone said. . Kroger has distributed several rounds of bonuses and store credits to its employees since the start of the pandemic, according to its website. But the company has not given in to demands for the restoration of the bonus program it implemented last March and arrested on May 16.

