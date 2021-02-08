ON THE MOVE: GoldenSource Tabs Jeremy Katzeff; Leaf Wade joins Optiver





GoldenSource, an independent enterprise data management (EDM) and master data management (MDM) vendor named Jeremy katzeff, CFA as Buy Side Solutions manager. Based in New York City, Katzeff will report to Global Product Manager Tom Stock and take the lead role in expanding GoldenSources’ investment data management capabilities globally. Katzeff is a 17-year industry veteran who previously held leadership roles in building and implementing buy-side solutions at Broadridge, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Blackrock. Its role is to further extend GoldenSource Nexus, the investment data management platform that encapsulates enterprise data control and investment data warehouse solutions. Optiver named Wade sheet as an institutional trader for his London trading team, which started in 2019. He joins Optiver after working at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as an equity derivatives sales trader. Previously, he spent 11 years as an equity derivatives seller and trader in the proprietary trading department at UBS. An American citizen, Wade holds a degree in economics from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the University of Oxford Said Business School. FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and leading services, has been appointed Vinay Kapoor as Senior Vice President, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. In this role, Kapoor will lead and oversee the DE&I strategy and accelerate efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive environment at FactSet. He will report to Director of Human Resources Daniel Viens and will work closely with CEO Phil Snow, the senior management team and leaders across the organization.Kapoor brings over 20 years of professional experience in the banking industry and financial, having previously served in the Americas. Head of Diversity & Inclusion at BNP Paribas USA. Allan Schoenberg joined the law firm Vinson & Elkins as global director of public relations and corporate affairs, according to Schoenberg’s LinkedIn profile. Schoenberg had been at Nasdaq since 2016, most recently as global head of corporate communications and social media. Prior to Nasdaq, Schoenberg held senior public relations positions at Bloomberg and TIAA-CREF, and he spent a decade at CME Group, where he was Executive Director, Corporate Communications. Sarah riley joined the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) as the CEO of the Texas Alternative Investments Association, where she most recently served as President and CEO. Under his strategic leadership, the organization has expanded to include all alternative investment strategies and partnerships with major industry players. She has nearly a decade of experience in the non-profit and financial services industries and has served as a strategic advisor to non-profit organizations in the UK and US. Sarah is based in Austin, TX. The named international stock exchange Anthony Byrne to the new role of Head of Bond Markets. Based in Ireland and operating primarily in Dublin and London, Byrne joins TISE after previously holding managerial positions on the Irish Stock Exchange and Euronext. Byrne has nearly 15 years of experience in stock market business development and client relationship capacity with particular expertise in primary international bond markets. He holds a law degree from the National University of Ireland, a postgraduate degree in financial and securitization services from the Dublin Institute of Technology and a postgraduate degree in legal practice from the BPP University of London. BNP Paribas announced the following changes in its management team, which will take effect in May: Philippe Bordenave will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer, a position he had held since 2011, to become Senior Executive Advisor to General Management and Chairman of the Board. Jacques d’Estais, after 39 years of service within the Group, and as Deputy Managing Director in charge of International Financial Services since 2011, has decided to step down from his duties and devote himself to various personal projects from the end of 2021. Michel Konczaty, Deputy Managing Director since 2014, becomes Executive Advisor to General Management. Alain Papiasse will become Executive Advisor to General Management while retaining the post of President of CIB. Thierry varne becomes Executive Advisor to General Management while retaining the position of Global Head for Large Clients.

