Nokia participates in the modernization of the optical transport network of Deutsche Telekoms Helsinki Stock Exchange: NOKIA





Press release Nokia participates in the modernization of the optical transport network of Deutsche Telekoms Deutsche Telekom to Deploy Nokias Optical Transport Portfolio to Provide a Larger Capacity, More Automated Network That Meets Residential and Industry 4.0 Requirements

The modernized network will be easier to scale, enabling faster service delivery times and innovation February 8, 2021 Espoo, Finland Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Deutsche Telekom as a long-term strategic partner to transform the operators’ optical network into a service-centric platform that can easily scale to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 . The transformation will enable Deutsche Telekom to deliver an enhanced QoS experience to its customers by upgrading the existing network to a more scalable and automated network. Deutsche Telekom will also benefit from automation to simplify and streamline operational tasks in order to use network resources more efficiently. At the heart of the network transformation are the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and the Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio, which includes the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) powered by the PSE-V family of coherent DSPs ( digital signal processors). The solution will transform Deutsche Telekoms’ optical core network and strategic regional distribution sites, enabling optimized performance and a consistent customer experience across Germany. Dr. Erik Wei, VP Optical Transport Core, Deutsche Telekom Technik, said: We are transforming our optical network to offer our customers a highly differentiated quality of service experience, and to be more responsive to their new service needs while reducing the TCO of our network. Nokia’s optical transport solution enables us to achieve these goals by creating a more scalable and automated service-centric platform that will support us into the future. Rafael De Fermin Del Castillo, SVP Europe & MEA, IP / Optical Networks at Nokia, said: We are excited to support Deutsche Telekom and will provide a customer-centric solution that will transform its optical transport network into a service-centric platform for the Industry 4.0 era. This project builds on the innovation, experience and expertise of our Nokia Bell Labs optical network, including our Germany-based innovation centers that have made significant contributions to our optical networking innovation. Resources: About Nokia We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together global intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies. Building on our commitment to innovation and technological leadership, driven by award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver science-fronted networks in mobile, infrastructure, cloud and enabling technologies. By adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capacities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world. For our latest updates, visit our online site www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. Media inquiries: Nokia

The communications

Telephone: +358 10448 4900

Email: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos