Green Energy Stocks To Invest In

Green Energy Stocks That Could Change the Industry

Environmental causes have been hampered down for a number of reasons, but if two were to be pointed out, then corporate institutions and politicians would be primarily to blame. Of course, an eye also has to be cast upon the consumer. In essence, we’re all responsible for the state of the planet. However, the common man does not wield the same might or power as the aforementioned groups, unless mass protests are formed, and in today’s technology-induced, social media-driven environment, rallying the masses can prove challenging. The sharp contrast to this statement is that the very technology making society more self-centered, is also capable of creating the kind of awareness necessary to galvanize people into action. People have become their own media outlets by way of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Back in 1996, corporate shaming was leveled against Nike when Life Magazine published a picture of a Pakistani boy sewing a soccer ball earning 6 cents an hour.

As a society, we don’t need conglomerate media outlets to oust this sort of exploitative corporate behavior anymore. Anyone with a smartphone and a conscience can be a force for change. Corporations are paying attention. They know that it cannot continue to be business as usual, as the cost thereof will be borne by future generations. As people, internet users, and e-commerce supports, we’ve got many tools at our disposal. They say money talks, and while there are numerous ways to utilize the web in the fight for better environmental causes, upstarts, and companies, one way to almost immediately benefit both the user and the company is by way of stock purchasing, and in more recent times, online trading. This type of trading, which encompasses over 4000 markets, requires little capital and no actual long-term purchasing, can prove efficient when using CFD for energy stocks.

Could Tesla be the right green stock for you?

Buying into the right energy stock is of paramount importance if you’re looking to both profit and make a difference. The most prominent green energy sources are comprised of wind, solar, hydro, biomass, geothermal, ocean waves and currents, and green hydrogen. Notable companies to be aware of within this multidisciplinary arena are Canadian Solar Inc., Renewable Energy Group Inc., SunPower Corp., NextEra Energy, and First Solar. However, hovering above these energy companies is Tesla, lead by the incredibly ambitious South Africa-born Elon Musk.

The real Tony Stark/Iron Man of our time cannot ever say to be parochial as his vision of colonizing Mars isn’t just about attaining such a mammoth goal, but also about uncovering the various new technologies that always come from such ventures. America’s moon mission of the 1960s brought about breakthroughs in breathing apparatus, fabric structures, protective coatings, and communications. The potential of what Mars could yield is unfathomable, but it’s something constantly on the mind of Mr. Musk. Tesla’s car numbers aren’t outperforming the big names like Ford and Toyota, yet their price estimates from Wall Street for 2021 have gone from less than $12 to almost $15. Tesla’s portfolio of cleaner energy comprises solar panels and roof tiles, battery energy storage, and a slew of related products. It’s not just a company with a good track record and short-term ROI (Return On Investment) potential thanks to its already impressive portfolio, but also one with long-term ROI thanks to its vast vision. The time to get on on the action is now.