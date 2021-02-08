Tops, Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​Announce Merger | News, Sports, Jobs

Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​and Tops Markets today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that creates a powerful alliance between the two long-standing independent grocery chains, as it nearly doubles their collective footprint in the North. Is.

This transaction unites two iconic New York-based grocery chains with deep connections to their local communities and shared commitments to service, savings and convenience. With increased scale on their almost perfectly contiguous footprints, the merged companies should be better positioned to compete and deliver even more value and exceptional service to their customers in the Northeast.

Scott Grimmett, President and CEO of Price Chopper / Market 32, will be CEO of and serve on the board of directors of the new parent company which will oversee the operations of nearly 300 Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro and Tops stores. Markets and collectively employ over 30,000 teammates. Frank Curci, CEO of Tops Markets, will sit on the board of directors of the new parent company and as a consultant to support the transition. Blaine Bringhurst, Executive Vice President of Merchandising, Marketing and Store Operations at Price Chopper / Market 32, will lead the Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​business. John Persons, President and COO of Tops Markets, will lead the activities of Tops Markets.

The new parent company will be headquartered in Schenectady. The Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​and Tops Markets activities will retain their main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville and will continue to be managed locally by their respective managers.

“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively improves our ability to be competitive at all levels”, said Grimmett. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; strengthens the depth of our workforce, community and commerce partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our ability to deliver a truly modern and convenient shopping experience. Given the vital role supermarkets and their workforce play in our communities, especially this year, I am thrilled to lead the parent company of these two historic grocery retailers.

Major locations in Chautauqua County include: Dunkirk-Fredonia, two in Jamestown, Falconer, Frewsburg, Westfield, Mayville and Silver Creek.

“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the same way we put customers first, go to market and treat our people.” said Curci. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, while continuing to serve our customers and communities.”

With formative roots dating back to the 1920s, Tops Markets and Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​have grown exponentially over the past century, building and acquiring stores in upstate New York and northeastern New York. is. The amalgamated companies are committed to serving their markets in the Northeast.

“Tops has always placed customer service and providing a great shopping experience at the center of everything we do, and this merger is no different,” said People. “Our associates, who take pride in their work and recognize the important role they play in supporting clients and communities, will continue to be the backbone of our business.”

The transaction is expected to close within the next few months, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Schenectady-based Price Chopper / Market 32 ​​operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 ​​grocery stores and a Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on its long-standing traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting-edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service and cooperative relationships. with employees. For more information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

Tops, based in Williamsville, operates 162 grocery stores in New York City, Pennsylvania and Vermont, five of which are operated by franchisees. As West New York’s largest private for-profit employer, with more than 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality products from sustainable sources, while helping its communities thrive. by supporting programs that end hunger and disease, educate young people. and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.