BP and Total oil companies win offshore wind leases in Great Britain





Two giant oil companies won the largest share of construction options for new offshore wind farms awarded by Britain on Monday, investments that are expected to eventually total tens of billions of dollars. Options were a big step for big oil producers in an industry that was dominated for years by smaller, specialized companies. Successful bidders, including BP and French oil company Total, have agreed to initially pay a total of 879 million pounds (about $ 1.2 billion) of fields to develop offshore wind farms that will provide enough power to light seven million homes. The announcement was made by the Crown Estate, the organization which manages the properties on behalf of the Queen and the UK government. The underwater expanses are part of a large portfolio of properties owned by the British monarchy. Most of the profits go to the government, with around 25% of sovereign spending.

The high amounts paid for construction options on six offshore plots surprised observers. This seems to be a sign of both the strength of the UK wind market and the eagerness of oil companies to jump into the business, said Soeren Lassen, head of offshore wind research at Wood Mackenzie, a research firm. energetic. This is a very strong and clear sign of the attractiveness of the offshore wind sector, he said. Offshore wind, which has only been around as an industry for about three decades, has become the mainstream of large-scale power generation. Oil companies are embarking on offshore wind because they believe that investing in massive facilities capable of delivering clean energy to millions of homes can quickly advance their commitments to reduce overall carbon emissions from energy products. ‘they produce and sell. Companies are used to spending $ 10 billion or more on energy projects, and their rush to lock down leaflets offshore can also drive up prices in an industry previously known for its frugality. Key offshore players like Orsted, the Danish company which is the largest offshore wind developer, did not win any acreage in the auction. In a statement on Monday, the company’s deputy managing director, Martin Neubert, criticized the prices paid as excessively high.

The oil giants seem to believe that it is worth spending large sums of money to access favorable sites. Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive vice president for gas and low-carbon energy, said in an interview that offshore wind will be the fastest growing energy sector over the next 20 years. Mr Sanyal also said that building and maintaining turbines at sea is a good fit with BP’s legacy skills in North Sea oil drilling off Britain and other areas. Although the company is cutting 10,000 jobs as it gradually cuts oil production, it is installing some former oil and gas operators in critical roles in its renewable energy business. BP estimates that it will pay 1.8 billion over four years for the rights to two plots in the Irish Sea it won with a partner, Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg, a German utility. During this time, it will work through permissions and other planning activities. The turbines are expected to start producing electricity after seven years. Mr Sanyal called large upfront payments relatively small in the context of the overall capital costs for multi-billion projects. Oil companies often disburse princely sums for access to resources before drilling begins. BP paid the highest price per unit of potential power generation for the two leaflets it won. The company argues that these areas, which total approximately 300 square miles of seabed, are likely to have the lowest development costs and, therefore, higher profits since they are in shallow water at around 20 miles. from the coast of North West England. . Other winners included Total, which was the first bidder for a large area in the southern North Sea in partnership with a subsidiary of Macquarie, a finance company. BP and Total are rapidly expanding their offshore portfolios as part of emission reduction commitments. Last year, BP paid $ 1.1 billion for a half share of the offshore business Equinor, the Norwegian oil company, established off the east coast of the United States. The companies were recently approached by New York State to supply electricity from two large wind farms in the Atlantic.

RWE Renewables, a German utility, won two large seabed strips awarded by Britain on Monday. Companies will pay an annual fee when developing their projects and then pay 2% of their revenue, according to the Crown Estate. Orsted, who took part in the auction but failed to win any deals, suggested the high prices reflected a lack of sufficient opportunity to meet demand. Appetite in this rental cycle has far exceeded supply, resulting in entry costs that are too high, Martin Neubert, deputy managing director of the company, said in a statement. RenewableUK, a trade group, also criticized the auction process, warning it could lead to higher costs for developers and consumers. Critics say that, essentially, the Crown Estate has not auctioned enough potential rental areas and that has forced prices to rise. But the estate’s general manager, Dan Labbad, argued that moving too fast could damage the marine environment. There are many uses of the seabed that must be respected, otherwise we will create new problems for the future, he said.

