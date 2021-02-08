Swiss crypto-ETP issuer 21Shares breaks $ 500 million in assets under management. Swiss stock exchange: HODL

February 08, 2020 Zurich – In the short span of just 2 years, 21Shares AG, the Switzerland-based crypto issuer serving all European investors, has now joined the exclusive ETF / ETP club of global issuers to exceed $ 500 million in assets under management. The pioneering crypto issuer listed its first physical, fully secured crypto basket ETP in November 2018, starting with $ 5 million in assets, and has now raised $ 77 million in institutional money.

This is not surprising, as the vast array of crypto ETPs and their unique structure provide institutional investors with the safest and most convenient access to the fastest growing asset class of the past decade. Today, 21Shares offers 12 different products listed on the largest regulated stock exchanges in several European countries.

We launched the first ETP crypto basket in November 2018. It took almost two years for others in the market to catch up with our innovative concept. Although they focused on the problems we solved two years ago, we have continued to innovate and build ever more advanced products such as the world’s first reverse bitcoin ETP, which is also centralized for the benefit of institutional investors. said Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares AG.

Despite competition from new entrants in the market, largely replicating the existing structures of 21Shares, the company has continued to spearhead innovation in the field and has continuously brought new innovative products to market and delivered investing in crypto assets easier than ever. Last week, it launched the world’s first Polkadot ETP (ADOT) on Switzerland’s largest stock exchange with nearly $ 5 million in captions as of the Friday close.

We stay ahead and operate on a very different curve than any other contender in the crypto space for institutional financial products, in part due to our in-depth knowledge in the areas of crypto assets and ETP / ETFs. In the coming months, we intend to deliver up to three additional products to the market that will not only give institutional and retail clients safe and easy access to crypto assets, but also show financial markets that the protocols of blockchain can be designed to achieve higher returns. . Rashwan concludes.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your broker or conventional bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP (or tracker) structure easily, confidently and securely and profitably with the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 12 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW) | 21XS: GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR). The whole suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, the Wiener Boerse and MTF on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the tech and financial worlds. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company launched several world firsts, including the first Listed Crypto Basket Index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and see you $ 520 million in AuM in total of products listed.

