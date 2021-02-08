15 employers and hospitals rewarding workers for getting COVID-19 vaccines





Throughout the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other employers in the United States have offered workers payments and other rewards to be vaccinated. Here are 15 examples: 1. Houston Methodist offers employees a $ 500 “hope bonus” if they are vaccinated and meet other eligibility criteria. Houston Methodist, an eight-hospital healthcare system with about 26,000 employees, said eligible workers could expect to receive the bonus in March. 2. Norcross, Ga.-Based PruittHealth, which operates long-term care facilities, said vaccinated workers would receive Waffle House gift cards. 3. Atlas Senior Living, based in Birmingham, Alabama, offers up to four extra days of paid leave for workers who get vaccinated. 4. Employees of Memorial Medical Center in Niagara Falls (NY) who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have the opportunity to win a prize. The hospital will hold a raffle on February 15. Prizes available are a Kate Spade wallet, Canisius College season tickets, a local spa gift certificate, and a DiCamillo Bakery gift certificate package. 5. The Oak Valley Hospital District in Oakdale, California is offering employees $ 300 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 6. Dollar General offers workers four hours’ wages if they are vaccinated. 7. Amtrak grants its employees a bonus equivalent to two hours’ wages to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to The Washington Post. It will also give employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the workday and excuse absences for those experiencing side effects from the vaccine. 8. McDonald’s will give employees up to four hours of paid leave to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the Chicago Tribune reported. 9. Trader Joes will pay employees two hours’ wages per dose of COVID-19 vaccine they receive, according to CNN. 10. Aldi will provide its employees with two hours of pay for each dose of COVID-19 they receive. 11. Chobani will pay six hours of time for employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Fast company reported. 12. Darden Restaurants, the parent company of chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, will give all hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, CEO Gene Lee said in a press release. 13. Instacart provide an allowance of $ 25 for its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 14. Food processing company JBS USA, said it would give workers a bonus of $ 100 to get vaccinated. 15. The Lidl grocery chain is giving its American employees a bonus of $ 200 to get vaccinated. More articles on the strategy:

