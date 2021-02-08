Yields are expected to continue to rise. When are they going to hurt the stock market?

Text size





After a long period of rising long-term Treasuries yields, the 30-year rate has just climbed above 2% for the first time since Covid-19 struck. This makes investors wonder when the general uptrend in bond yields will hurt the stock market.

The main concern is that once treasury bond yields rise enough, investors will want to buy safer bonds rather than stocks or high yield debt securities. But it’s unclear when that will happen, and the 30-year bond carries additional risk of losses as yields continue to rise. As for the 10-year note, a more popular reference,The Wall Street consensus is hard to come by: Strategists predict that 10-year Treasury yields should only rise to 1.75%, or as high as 5%, to make them more attractive than these older alternatives. risky.

Yields on long-term Treasuries have risen steadily since late August, and more rapidly since November 9, when



Pfizer



and BioNTech announced an effective vaccine against Covid-19. The 30-year yield hovered around 2% on Monday after breaking through that level in morning trading 1.6% before the vaccine. The benchmark 10-year yield also climbed to 1.2% on Monday from 0.8% before the vaccine.

Long-term yields had retreated from their morning highs on Monday afternoon amid concerns about the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and the pace of the global economic reopening, with the 10-year yield just one point basis (hundredth of a percentage point) and the 30- annual yield down three basis points.

But yields are expected to continue rising in the weeks and months to come. And a key question is how high must be to reduce stock returns. Several Wall Street strategists have tackled this puzzle in recent notes.

Nearly 70% of companies in the S&P 500 are paying out above the 10-year note, a team led by equity strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a recent note. That proportion would drop to 40% if companies kept their payments at current levels and the Treasury yield increased to 1.75% by the end of this year, they found.

This could start to undermine the attractiveness of stocks as an income game; today, the overall dividend yield on the S&P 500 is 1.5%, higher than the 10-year Treasury payment. This helped offset concerns about valuations above historical averages.

Still, the situation looks much better for equities from a total return perspective. The long-term implied return on the S&P 500 is around 3%, the banks’ stock strategists wrote.

Wall Street strategists don’t expect the 10-year note to be able to challenge this comeback anytime soon. In an article on the outlook for January,



Bank of Americas



Interest rate strategists have predicted that 3% will be the peak of benchmark yields during this expansion, implying that yields will not reach those levels until the Fed begins to raise interest rates. And according to some of the banks’ valuation models, other things being equal, stocks will look cheap relative to Treasuries until yields hit 5%.

More importantly, a 3% return on the S&P 500 will always outperform a key market indicator of inflation expectations over the next decade. This indicator, called the break-even inflation rate, has been boosted by improving growth expectations as the United States recovers from the Covid-19 crisis. On Monday, it reached 2.2%, the highest level since 2014.

The 10-year Treasury yield, on the other hand, remains below market inflation expectations over this period and is expected to remain so until the end of this year at least. Even higher inflation-adjusted yields may not hurt stocks, Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a February 8 note, as the boost stocks get from stronger economic growth is expected. outweigh the relative improvement in bond market yields.

Another positive point for equities is that rising yields do not negatively affect the balance sheets of large-cap US companies. The effective yield of the ICE BofA Corporate Index, a measure of current borrowing costs for top-rated companies, remains at just 1.9% for a maturity of almost 12 years. And last year, the record flood of fixed-rate loans means companies won’t need to refinance their debt for years to come.

There’s a way that rising rates are negatively affecting at least some stocks: investors are less willing to wait for earnings growth,



Goldman Sachs



the strategists wrote in a February 7 note. Growth-sensitive stocks and value stocks that underperformed during the pandemic have outperformed since the 10-year yield rose above 1%, they found, as investors discounted cash flows. future cash at a higher rate. The Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) has climbed 14% so far this year.

Goldman strategists wrote that a rapid rise in Treasury yields would be dangerous for the stock market as a whole. But the bank estimated that actual damage would force yields to rise 36 basis points within a month. That seems unlikely, considering the fact that it took around three months for yields to climb this far in the last attention-grabbing hike.

Of course, rising returns will likely require changes in the way fund managers who allocate liquidity in different markets make their decisions, strategists and investors say. The DE Shaw hedge fund recently found that long-term bonds should protect against stock market declines as yields increase.

Bonds are therefore likely to become a little more attractive in the coming months. But it is not certain that such a change will be enough to undermine stocks, especially since long-term bond yields are most threatened by rising yields. So while Treasuries may one day offer a better alternative to stocks, this process may take longer than investors realize.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at [email protected]