Experts worried about overheating suggest automatically limiting spending on Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill

As debate raged among economists on Twitter this weekend over Larry Summers ‘argument that President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief package could cause runaway inflation, some Analysts have proposed that lawmakers add spending restraints to the legislation to trigger if the economy recovers quickly.

Many economists attacked the Summers premise of a risk of overheating, but others, including some Democrats, said it had merit.

It wouldn’t overheat, it would start a fire, said Olivier Blanchard, former president of the American Economic Association, who has often collaborated with Summers on research.

Other liberal economists have said Summers’ concern about overheating may not be the most likely outcome, but said it shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.

Jay C. Shambaugh, who served on President Barack Obamas’ Council of Economic Advisers, tweeted the idea that triggers could be placed on the package to cut spending if the economy recovers earlier than expected.

The idea is new to progressive economists’ argument for automatic triggers that would start spending if the economy weakens.

Many economists have said they are not worried about higher inflation, noting that the Federal Reserve has tried to bring inflation down to its target rate of 2% without success.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has unveiled a new framework trying to convince markets that the Fed will not tighten monetary policy at the first sign of rising inflation.

Fed officials have often responded to public concerns about high inflation with some variation in confidence that we have gotten that response.

Some economists are not convinced.

For example, earlier Monday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told the Rotary Club of Toledo that we know how to control rising inflation.

New Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is no stranger to the Fed’s debates, has expressed confidence that soaring inflation could be reduced.

I have spent many years studying inflation and worrying about inflation and I can tell you that we have the tools to deal with that risk if it does materialize, Yellen said during a interview on CNN Sunday.

Joseph Gagnon, a former Fed staffer and now an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the U.S. central bank tightening could lead to collateral damage.

Francios Gourio, a research economist at the Chicago Fed, said the same low interest rate environment that has made it difficult for the Fed to push inflation up can make it difficult to bring inflation down.