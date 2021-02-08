Al Roker Updates Kelly Clarkson On Prostate Cancer Diagnosis





Al Roker shared a positive update on his prostate cancer diagnosis when he appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday. “I feel really good. I was very lucky. We detected it early. It was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early,” revealed the meteorologist and co- TODAY host, 66 years old. “I was very lucky. We caught it early,” Al Roker said of his prostate cancer diagnosis on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal “I had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr Vincent Laudone. He thinks we got it all figured out,” Al said of the five hour surgery he had on November 9 to remove his prostate. as well as surrounding tissues and lymph nodes. . Al recently had tests to check his prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels, which he will continue to do every six months for the next five years. “I’m waiting for blood tests and once my PSA level is, like, below 0.05, that means there’s no prostate cancer right now,” he said. -he declares. Al told Clarkson he decided to go public with his diagnosis to demonstrate the importance of prostate cancer screenings. “I made this public because it’s a simple test, but a lot of guys, you know, we’re weak. We don’t like going to the doctor. And it’s an easy test to do. Obviously has the digital exam, ”said Al, who began to hilariously emulate Chevy Chase by singing“ Moon River ”during a wacky prostate cancer screening scene in the 1985 comedy“ Fletch ”. Screening is especially important for African American men, who are 50% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it, Al added. “I just want people to get checked out. their prostate and especially if you’re a black man. Get your prostate checked. It’s not that bad and it can do a lot, “he says. Clarkson, 38, thanked Al for being transparent about his cancer journey. She also noted that Al had received a live COVID-19 vaccine TODAY to encourage others to do the same. “Sadly, I’m the only one on TODAY’s show old enough to get shot. I’m over 65,” Al said with a laugh. “I just wanted to go out there and try to show people, hey look, it’s easy if you can get (the vaccine),” he added. Al revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer during the Nov. 6 episode of TODAY. A few days later, he was operated on at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. A week before his return to TODAY on November 23, Al announced the good news that a pathology report from his surgery revealed there was no evidence of cancer beyond the prostate. “It was that great relief,” Al told TODAY to viewers at the time. “For a first start, this is great news. I’m going to be up for it and a lot of people living with cancer are willing to have lifelong testing to make sure it doesn’t come back.

