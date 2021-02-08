Here are the two port projects that Royal Caribbean intends to carry out

Before the entire cruise industry shut down, Royal Caribbean had plenty of plans for the next few years, but these have since been scaled back for economic reasons.

Nonetheless, Royal Caribbean will pursue at least two projects based on comments from the manager of the Port of Galveston.

Rodger Rees spoke during a webinar on the near-term future of the Port of Galveston, and he said Royal Caribbean outlined the top two priorities of the port project for the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean was forced to delay construction of a brand new terminal for a year. Despite major financial setbacks, Royal Caribbean remains committed to the Port of Galveston cruise terminal project, as well as the expansion of the Port of Freeport, Bahamas.

Mr Rees said “the president of Royal Caribbean” told him the cruise line had about 20 projects on the drawing board before the global health crisis, and they narrowed it down to two projects.

“One of them is us here in Galveston. And then the other is actually a development in Freeport, Bahamas.”

The project at Freeport that Mr. Rees alluded to in his conversation is the alleged purchase of the Grand Lucayan complex and the Freeport Harbor project.

“The hundred million dollar contract with Royal Caribbean is still on the table. We are currently in discussions with them to begin construction in April.”

“On April 1, we expect construction of the new cruise terminal to begin.”

Mr Rees’ comments echo those in previous statements where Royal Caribbean told him she was on board to begin construction.

At a meeting in December 2020, Mr Rees said Cruise Terminal 3 is still expected to start construction in April 2021 so it can be ready to open in October 2022.

“They revealed to me that they had, in fact, set aside equity on their balance sheet, put equity on their balance sheet for the cruise terminal, construction and other works.”

The new Galveston Terminal 3 will be built on 10 acres of land at Pier 10 and will be used exclusively by Royal Caribbean.

The vaccine is the key factor

Mr Rees also spoke about the role of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he believes that will be the main factor in getting things done.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to help the cruise restart, I think, will obviously be the vaccine.”

“Cruise lines are starting to look at this as a key factor in getting started.”

Mr Rees said cruise lines and ports are working on a series of agreements to ensure medical care is adequate to meet needs.

“Covid is here. The vaccine is not going to eradicate it 100%.”

“Every once in a while you’re probably going to have one or two, three crates on these cruise ships. The important thing is not to have between 50 and 500.”

“They are doing the same on the cruise lines that we are going to do here at the airports and what we do in our day to day lives, outrun and hide.”