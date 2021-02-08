Outsource SVP Mark Rogers recognized as CRN 2021 Channel Leader





Rogers leads the company’s ongoing efforts to create and grow Impartner’s world-class partner ecosystem, including establishing and developing strategic relationships with industry-leading CRM and CPQ solutions, channel-related software (LMS, rewards / incentives, CDM, etc.) and service providers. .

“At no other time in history have channel partners been more important in helping suppliers get through the last mile – Impartner is no exception,” said Impartner CEO Joe Wang |. “Our partners have played a critical role in our success and will undoubtedly be the catalyst for our next phase of rapid growth. We are delighted that Mark is recognized by CRN and under his leadership we are committed to meeting the expectations associated with it. recognition.” “I am honored and honored to be a part of this prestigious group,” said Rogers. “Our business and strategy revolve around chain success. I am grateful to our exceptional partners who are at the heart of this strategy and so critical to our success. We are deeply committed to leveraging our own technology and best practices. world class customers to increase the success of our exceptional partner ecosystem and take our channel to the next level in 2021. “ The 2021 Channel Chiefs are eminent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All winners are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, prestige in the industry, and outstanding accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2021 list of CRN Channel Chiefs will be featured in the February 2021 CRN issuance Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. “CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s foremost evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partnership programs and business strategies. that help bring business-critical solutions to market ”. said Blaine raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.” About The Channel Company The Channel Company enables revolutionary IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert advice and training, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As a channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology providers, solution providers and end users. With over 30 years of unmatched channel experience, we leverage our in-depth knowledge to imagine new, innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing challenges of the technology market. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook . About Impartner Impartner is the fastest growing and most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help businesses across the world. worldwide to manage their relationships with partners, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, based on Utah technological focus, silicon tracks, visitwww.impartner.com. Follow Impartner onLinkedIn,TwitterandFacebook. Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Outsource

[email protected]







