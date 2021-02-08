Red Cross calls for blood donation in honor of Black History Month





GREAT FALLS The Montana Red Cross is asking people to donate blood in honor of Black History Month. As an incentive, all donors who give in February will receive a $ 5 Amazon Gift Card, made possible through a $ 1 million donation from Amazon. Montana Red Cross director Diana Wright told MTN that when temperatures drop this low, a lot of people tend to cancel their blood appointments. But despite the winter weather conditions and the potential drop in supply, the Red Cross still has a high demand for blood and plasma donations. They also use Black History Month to promote the achievements of African Americans in the Red Cross. We are celebrating Black History Month and African Americans have contributed so much to our country, and especially to the Red Cross, said Wright. Dr Charles Drew, you may not know this, but he’s actually the mastermind behind our Bloodmobile. So when we have blood drives and we don’t have space at our location, we send the Bloodmobile. He was the mastermind behind it. Dr Jerome Holland, he has served on our Board of Governors for many, many years and has been instrumental in advancing research in blood and blood products. So, it’s a good time, not only because it’s winter, but in honor of Black History Month, it’s a great time to go out and donate blood. There are several upcoming blood drives in Montana this month: Big Sandy 02/24/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 166 Johannes Ave.

Raynesford 02/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Raynesford School, 1 Main Street

Chester 02/25/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Saviors, Main and Madison Lutheran Church

Malta 02/18/2021: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Little White Church, Little White Church, # 21 South 2nd St. W.

Dutton 02/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Legion, 201 E. Main St.

Glasgow 2/16/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1222 US Highway 2 W. 02/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW, 1222 US Highway 2 W.

Wright also added that COVID-19 has had a strong impact on the Red Cross over the past year, affecting everything from the need for their request to the precautions they had to take to keep staff safe, volunteers and donors. It touched us in many ways, not only in the procedures, but we have stepped up cleaning, additional safety protocols during our blood drives, so that has changed in that regard, she explained. We have had a lot of businesses that now have their employees working from home, so they don’t have the space in their offices where we would normally have a blood drive. We were always looking for new blood sponsors, we had people who didn’t feel safe going out in public even though donating blood is very safe. So that had an impact on our collections. You can find available blood donation times and learn how to register at redcrossblood.org .







