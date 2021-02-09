The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,330.26, up 194.36 points.) Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to four cents, or 33.33 percent, to 16 cents on 35.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 1.56 percent, to $ 45.61 on 31.4 million shares. NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT). Materials. Up 13.5 cents, or 93.1 percent, to 28 cents on 29.9 million shares. The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up to half a cent, or 1.67 percent, to 30.5 cents on 17.7 million shares. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX: TGOD). Health care. Up 10.5 cents, or 28.38 percent, to 47.5 cents on 17 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 1.9%, to $ 22.48 on 16.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG). Up 24 cents, or 26.7%, to $ 1.14. Quebec-based food franchising company Foodtastic Inc. on Monday announced a deal to buy struggling coffee chain Second Cup Coffee Co. and has big plans for the brand, including opening more than 100 new locations. Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas said on Monday that the company was buying Canadian coffee retailer and roaster from Aegis Brands Inc. in part for its national infrastructure. Mississauga-based Aegis Brands did not disclose the sale price for Second Cup, but said it included $ 14 million in cash, plus a post-close price supplement. Scotiabank (TSX: BNS). Up 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 70.79. Scotiabank is renewing its lease at Scotia Plaza in downtown Toronto’s financial center, but will vacate the space atop the complex’s office tower for the first time since the building was constructed. The owners of the building, KingSett Capital and Alberta Investment Management Corp., say Scotiabank has renewed its 52,000 square meter lease at 40 King Street West and 100 Yonge Street after a year of planning and discussions. They say the renewal brings Scotiabank’s long-term commitment to the Scotia Plaza complex to 102,000 square meters. However, they say the bank will be vacating the space at the top of 40 King Street West and the space will be available for rent in 2023. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down from $ 1.61 to $ 452.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it moved a record amount of grain in January. CP Rail says it transported 2.22 million metric tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in January, up 6% from the previous record set in January 2020. The rail company says it shipped 16 million metric tonnes of grain and Canadian grain products in the 2020-2021 Crop Year to date. Last week, the Canadian National Railway Company said it had set its own record with 2.95 million metric tonnes, breaking its previous January 2019 record of 2.33 million metric tonnes. CN said it had moved 17.5 million metric tonnes so far this crop year, up from a record 14.9 million metric tonnes at the same time in the 2018-19 crop year. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET). Up nine cents, or 48.6 percent, to 27.5 cents. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. says industry veteran Tom Connors has been asked to replace President and CEO Scott MacFarlane next month as he retires from the Calgary-based directional and horizontal drilling company. Connors has held various leadership roles at the much larger Ensign Energy Services Inc. over the past 18 years, including helping to expand Ensign’s directional services in Canada and buying and integrating two directional drilling companies. Cathedral says it is issuing 500,000 units to Connors at 20 cents a unit or $ 100,000, each unit consisting of one common share and half a warrant that allows the holder to purchase one share for 24 cents. over the next three years. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2021. The canadian press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos