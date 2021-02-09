The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (18,330.26, up 194.36 points.)
Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to four cents, or 33.33 percent, to 16 cents on 35.7 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 1.56 percent, to $ 45.61 on 31.4 million shares.
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT). Materials. Up 13.5 cents, or 93.1 percent, to 28 cents on 29.9 million shares.
The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up to half a cent, or 1.67 percent, to 30.5 cents on 17.7 million shares.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX: TGOD). Health care. Up 10.5 cents, or 28.38 percent, to 47.5 cents on 17 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 1.9%, to $ 22.48 on 16.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG). Up 24 cents, or 26.7%, to $ 1.14. Quebec-based food franchising company Foodtastic Inc. on Monday announced a deal to buy struggling coffee chain Second Cup Coffee Co. and has big plans for the brand, including opening more than 100 new locations. Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas said on Monday that the company was buying Canadian coffee retailer and roaster from Aegis Brands Inc. in part for its national infrastructure. Mississauga-based Aegis Brands did not disclose the sale price for Second Cup, but said it included $ 14 million in cash, plus a post-close price supplement.
Scotiabank (TSX: BNS). Up 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 70.79. Scotiabank is renewing its lease at Scotia Plaza in downtown Toronto’s financial center, but will vacate the space atop the complex’s office tower for the first time since the building was constructed. The owners of the building, KingSett Capital and Alberta Investment Management Corp., say Scotiabank has renewed its 52,000 square meter lease at 40 King Street West and 100 Yonge Street after a year of planning and discussions. They say the renewal brings Scotiabank’s long-term commitment to the Scotia Plaza complex to 102,000 square meters. However, they say the bank will be vacating the space at the top of 40 King Street West and the space will be available for rent in 2023.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down from $ 1.61 to $ 452.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it moved a record amount of grain in January. CP Rail says it transported 2.22 million metric tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in January, up 6% from the previous record set in January 2020. The rail company says it shipped 16 million metric tonnes of grain and Canadian grain products in the 2020-2021 Crop Year to date. Last week, the Canadian National Railway Company said it had set its own record with 2.95 million metric tonnes, breaking its previous January 2019 record of 2.33 million metric tonnes. CN said it had moved 17.5 million metric tonnes so far this crop year, up from a record 14.9 million metric tonnes at the same time in the 2018-19 crop year.
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET). Up nine cents, or 48.6 percent, to 27.5 cents. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. says industry veteran Tom Connors has been asked to replace President and CEO Scott MacFarlane next month as he retires from the Calgary-based directional and horizontal drilling company. Connors has held various leadership roles at the much larger Ensign Energy Services Inc. over the past 18 years, including helping to expand Ensign’s directional services in Canada and buying and integrating two directional drilling companies. Cathedral says it is issuing 500,000 units to Connors at 20 cents a unit or $ 100,000, each unit consisting of one common share and half a warrant that allows the holder to purchase one share for 24 cents. over the next three years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2021.
The canadian press