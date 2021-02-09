Brookfield Renewable Announces Secondary Public Offering Toronto Stock Exchange: BEP.UN

BROOKFIELD, News, February 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (on Partnership) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC and with the Partnership, Brookfield Renewable Power) (NYSE / TSX: BEPC) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield Asset Management) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) today announced the launch of a secondary public offering of 15,000,000 Class A Exchangeable Subordinate Voting Shares (the Exchangeable shares) of BEPC by subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management (the Selling shareholders). The Selling Shareholders anticipate granting the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional Exchangeable Shares. Brookfield Renewable does not sell any Exchangeable Shares in connection with the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. The Offer is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance if or when the Offer can be made.

Each exchangeable share is structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one non-voting limited partnership unit (one Unit) of the limited partnership (subject to adjustment to take account of certain capital events). Each Exchangeable Share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one Unit (subject to adjustment for certain capital events) or its cash equivalent (the method of payment to be determined at the option of Brookfield Renewable).

Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank are acting as co-bookkeepers for the offer.

The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold or offers to purchase accepted before the time when the registration statement takes effect. Brookfield Renewable will also file a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 with securities regulators in Canada. Copies of these documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by visiting SEDAR at www.sedar.com. You can also request a copy of these documents from Barclays Capital Inc. by email at [email protected] and JP Morgan Securities LLC by email at [email protected] or via Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717. Any distribution of securities in Canada may not exceed the capacity available under the Brookfield Renewables base shelf prospectus, as amended.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest purely listed renewable energy platforms. Our portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 23,000 megawatts. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or through Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian company.

Brookfield Renewable is the leading publicly traded renewable energy company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $ 600 billion in assets under management.

Contact information: Media: Investors: Claire Holland Robin kooyman Senior Vice President of Communications Senior Vice President of Investor Relations (416) 369-8236 (416) 649-8172 [email protected] [email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words will, should, propose, expect, believe, derivatives thereof and other expressions which are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify the above statements and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the offer. Although Brookfield Renewable believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or any other forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Renewable are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Brookfield Renewable’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by statements in this press release include (without limitation) the failure to comply with customary closing conditions for the Offer. , our inability to identify sufficient investment opportunities and complete transactions, including weather conditions and other factors that could affect facility production levels; unfavorable results of pending, ongoing or future litigation; economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which Brookfield Renewable operates; the ability to sell products and services under contract or in commercial energy markets; changes in government regulations, including incentives for renewable energy; ability to complete development and capital projects on time and on budget; the inability to fund operations or fund future acquisitions due to the state of the financial markets; health, safety, security or environmental incidents; regulatory risks relating to the electricity markets in which Brookfield Renewable operates, including with respect to the regulation of our assets, licensing and litigation; risks related to the internal control environment; contractual counterparties not fulfilling their obligations; changes in operating expenses, including employee salaries, benefits and training, changes in government and public policy and other risks associated with the construction, development and operation of production facilities electricity. For more information on these known and unknown risks, please see the risk factors included in (i) the Limited Partnership’s Form 20-F and (ii) BEPC’s prospectus dated June 29, 2020 regarding the special distribution. of shares exchangeable to the Unitholders of the Partnership and the other risks and factors described therein.

The above list of important factors that could affect future results is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements represent our opinions as of the date of this press release and should not be construed as representative of our views as of a later date. Although we anticipate that subsequent events and developments could cause our perspective to change, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.