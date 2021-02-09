Akron seeks to rezon and redevelop ailing Chapel Hill shopping center

AKRON, Ohio A year after Summit County began foreclosure proceedings against Chapel Hill Mall, the City of Akron is moving forward with plans to rezone the property with the hope that developers can reuse the property. structure mostly vacant and the large parking lot.

On Monday, city council considered a zoning change for the 2000 Brittain Road shopping center from a retail commercial use district, allowing for commercial and residential use, to a unified planned development district, which expands zoning to allow for some commercial use as well. .

This still allows for the retail uses that exist, zoning director Mike Antenucci told city council. It also allows residential uses, which is currently permitted in retail. What it does is open it up to other permitted uses.

If approved, what is known as UPD-49 zoning would allow most retail and commercial uses, with the exception of the sale of new or used motor vehicles, auto body repair shops and other commercial uses. ‘fenders, used tire sales, waste haulage companies or kennels.

Chapel Hill Mall, which opened in 1967, has been struggling financially for years. Its third and final flagship store, JC Penney, closed last year, following the departures of Macys in 2016 and Sears in 2017.

Summit County Financial Agent Kristen Scalise filed a foreclosure complaint against Chapel Hill Shopping Center in January 2020. Jack LaMonica, Scalises’ chief of staff, told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer at the When the mall was the number one backlog in Summit County.

The foreclosure process is still ongoing, according to records at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. The mall also narrowly avoided having to shut down multiple times due to overdue water and sewer bills in the city of Akron.

The owner of the malls, Michael Kohan of the New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, did not immediately respond to a request from cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer regarding the city’s proposed changes to the mall.

Of about 75 storefronts and kiosks in the mall, about 55 are vacant, according to the city. And on the 72-acre site, the mall occupies 22 acres, surrounded by 50 acres of parking space, which is mostly empty. The property comprises three autonomous structures, only one of which is always open. There is also a vacant building that was once part of Sears Auto Care, and a small vacant structure once used for key repairs to the steering wheel, the city reported.

Land is a major axis of the redevelopment plan for the city’s Chapel Hill shopping center, which is also before the city council. The 19-page plan does not provide any details on how the good will be developed, when and by whom, but offers a vague framework for what Akron would like to see.

The overall objectives of the City of Akron in undertaking this project are to promote redevelopment and job creation in the redevelopment area, the plan says.

Objectives include reducing the size of the parking lot to have more well-designed, well-lit and green spaces; use commercial space productively by occupying vacant storefronts by tenants; to remove deteriorated properties or properties that do not meet redevelopment goals; and increase the number of job opportunities.

Jeff Martin, of Solon-based Industrial Commercial Properties, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee that his company owns the Sears property and has a contract with the Kohan Retail Investment Group to purchase the majority of the mall, at the except Storage of America. storage facility.

We have, I think, a great opportunity here to take a long-distressed asset and really turn it around and bring the Chapel Hill Mall area back to life, Martin said.

Thomas Fitzpatrick, vice president of development for Indianapolis-based Storage of America, said the self-storage facility on the north side of the mall is one of the most successful businesses in the country. He said the company wanted to cooperate with Akron and the developer, but concerned that the Planning Department has not communicated to discuss redevelopment plans for this part of the property.

Are part of the inclusive development of that, or at least the zoning change, Fitzpatrick said. And we were all for it because we think it’s overdue and we were willing to work with the city to make it happen, but no one had asked us for feedback on our future plans for the property. We also own a large portion of the parking lot on the north side.

During the Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting, Ward 8 Councilor Shammas Malik asked when the project should take place and if it would be undertaken by a single developer.

The redevelopment plan is quite flexible in terms of timing, said Jason Segedy, director of planning and urban development. It doesn’t necessarily state an explicit timeline, but rather it is about putting forward some general principles for the redevelopment of the site, I think a lot of the timeline would be really contingent and dependent on the development team and of how she would go forward.

Segedy added that it wouldn’t necessarily be a single developer, but that the development plan covers the entire 72-acre site, so all of the parking lot, the old department stores, as well as the mall itself. -even. But the plan is flexible, where there are and could be multiple entities redeveloping parts of the site.

Planning and Economic Development Committee Chairman Jeff Fusco proposed that the proposals be considered at the next meeting, but abstained from a vote, citing a potential conflict of interest because he hires a unit from storage at Storage World – not Storage of America. General Councilor Linda Omobien backed down from Fuscos’ claim, saying: We all have problems if we are going to abstain because we are praising something.

Fusco said he would like to ask the board to vote on the proposals at the February 22 meeting.