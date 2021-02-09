FinTech firm creates more than 100 jobs in Northwest Arkansas







BENTONVILLE – Lonepal, a point-of-sale payment platform for sustainable home solutions, announced Monday the opening of a new operations center in Northwest Arkansas, bringing more than 100 jobs in financial technology in the region.

Loanpal officials say they plan to hire local positions in customer operations, partner management, software engineering and data science. Additionally, Loanpal will relocate several current employees to Bentonville to help strengthen the company's presence. Loanpal is expected to open its new office at Eighth Street Market in early March. "I am inspired to accelerate the growth of our company in Arkansas and look forward to making meaningful contributions to Heartland," said Hayes Barnard, Founder, President and CEO of Loanpal. "At the heart of our business is a drive to create more mission-oriented American jobs that people are proud of, while developing technology to connect a world we all live in more sustainably. Loanpal offers a proprietary point of sale platform that provides businesses with the fast, frictionless digital tools they need to deploy sustainable home solutions at scale. The technology gives homeowners flexible payment options that save them daily savings while updating their homes with modern, efficient technologies like solar power, battery storage, and smart heating and cooling. In addition, Loanpal's platform creates an effective channel for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high performing environmental, social and governance (ESG) assets. Since 2018, Loanpal has enabled more than 175,000 families to improve their homes in a sustainable way with a practical "buy now, pay later" solution. Over 12,000 sales professionals access Loanpal's point-of-sale platform, supporting over 20,000 jobs at partner home improvement companies across the United States. "One of my first priorities when I took office as governor was to strengthen our state's workforce in the fields of technology and informatics," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "Today, I am proud of the progress we have made. Loanpal is a remarkable company, and their decision to locate a facility here in Arkansas is another example of the growth our state continues to see in the FinTech industry. "We love to see tech jobs coming to Arkansas, and Loanpal's decision to relocate to Northwest Arkansas says a lot about the confidence they have in our workforce," said the Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "These jobs will go a long way to improving the economic conditions and the quality of life in the region. "Positioning this new location in the heart of Bentonville strengthens our economy by attracting technological talent and also increases opportunities for local small businesses," said Graham Cobb, President and CEO of the Region Chamber of Commerce. of Grand Bentonville. "We are proud to encourage and support initiatives like this one, which demonstrate that efforts to showcase this 21st century community through events like the NWA Technology Summit are paying off. Kudos to Loanpal and the team working together to build the next generation of Bentonville. " "Our community is constantly growing and the recruitment of companies, like Loanpal, in our town is an important factor in the growth of Bentonville," said Stephanie Orman, Mayor of Bentonville. "Our city is a wonderful place to live, work and play, and the businesses that join us here help improve this quality of life in our region."







