Robinhood-GameStop saga could spotlight DC and Wall Street’s revolving door

As the financial services industry braces for scrutiny by Congress in the coming weeks following public outcry over online broker Robinhoods’ decision to restrict trading in GameStop Inc. GME,

-5.91%

and other values, the perception of a warm relationship between financial regulators and industry may again emerge.

The lack of action by regulators in recent years to reform market structure issues, including payment for order flows, or the practice of market makers paying brokers to route client orders to them, because many of the former regulators responsible for these reforms are now working. for companies in the sector that engage in and benefit from this practice.

For the past 12 years we have had serious issues of not resolving acute and pressing market structure issues, said James Cox, a law professor at Duke University who specializes in corporate and securities law.

Cox said the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority should have done more in recent years to significantly curb the practice of paying for order flow and to set new rules on order types that market makers and exchanges can accept traders. this can give them informational advantages over individual investors.

Robinhood Achieved Over $ 190 Million In Revenue From Order Flow Payment In Q4 2020, according to regulatory filings and achieved more revenue per transaction than competitors like E-Trade and Charles Schwab. Robinhood did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more: SEC could cripple Robinhood’s business model by enforcing existing rules, experts say

Government watchdogs have long denounced the practice of regulators leaving government to work for companies they once regulated, and Robinhood has been one of the most aggressive deployers of this tactic in recent months, hiring former SEC commissioner Dan Gallagher will be chief legal officer in May.

In addition to Gallagher, the broker recently recruited other SEC alumni Lucas moskowitz and Janet Broeckel, according to LinkedIn. He also enlisted Andrew Ceresney, who served as director of the SEC’s enforcement division from 2013 to 2017, as an outside lawyer to help him settle the charges he misled investors into. error in the practice of paying for order flow and that it cost investors $ 34.1 million. by failing to execute trades at the best price.

Robinhood settled the case after paying a fine of $ 65 million, without admitting or denying his fault. The company said in December that the settlement was tied to historical practices that do not reflect Robinhood today and that it is now fully transparent with clients about its revenue streams and vigilant to get them the best prices on the securities. .

Companies understand that their business model requires a touch of softness from regulators, and the best way to ensure this is to have financial ties with regulators associated with both political parties, said Jeff Hauser, executive director. of The Revolving Door Project, which aims to track companies. political influence.

Citadel Securities, which paid Robinhood more for the order flow than any other company in the fourth quarter of last year, has also been a landing place for former regulators. Stephan Luparello, former director of the trading and markets division, which oversees market structure issues, has been its general counsel since 2017. Citadel declined to comment for this article.

Market structure issues, including payment for the flow of orders, were last in the public spotlight in 2014, when former Democratic Senator Carl Levin of Michigan held hearings on the matter and recommended to regulators to ban it.

Regulators have reformed since then, with the SEC requiring brokers to provide greater disclosure of payments to order flow income, while Finra has stepped up enforcement of the rules against brokers who fail to pay. regularly analyze their orders to ensure that customers are on average getting the best price and fulfillment for their orders.

But critics say they didn’t go far enough and that payment for order flow is a by-product of a system of unnecessary competition between market makers for information and faster access to major scholarships.

Peter Van Doren, senior researcher at the Cato Institute and editor of the journal Regulation, told MarketWatch that payments for the flow of orders are part of this high-frequency trading system where there is an arms race to build. faster trading systems always closer to the main. stock exchanges, in order to arbitrate slight differences between market prices and those listed on the stock exchange.

He pointed out a study of activityy at the London Stock Exchange, which showed that if market makers did not have to engage in this competition, they would be able to offer prices that save investors $ 5 billion each year in the world.

Other experts, however, claim that the lack of measures regarding the payment of order flow was simply due to the fact that it is not clear that the practice harms individual investors. Indeed, the cost of individual transactions and bid-ask spreads have declined significantly over the thirty years that this practice has existed, said Gabriel Rauterberg, a financial markets expert at Michigan Law at MarketWatch.

It seems deeply strange that if you are a retail trader your order does not go to a stock exchange but your broker gets paid to send it to a market maker, he said, but added that this appearance of corruption is not supported by evidence. retail traders being deceived on a large scale.

Instead of asking regulators to ban this practice, which would cause widespread disruption and cost the entire industry, regulators could require brokers to pass all payment for the order flow to their clients through improved price, suggested Rauterberg.

Education doesn’t seem to change people’s feeling that there is something wrong with it, he said. Eliminating the appearance of a conflict of interest would go a long way to building investor confidence.