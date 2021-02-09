The county’s vaccine allowance at around 10,000; State advises the previous week was a one-time increase | Corona virus outbreak

A week after Denton County Public Health received more than 32,000 state-allocated COVID-19 vaccines, the county’s Week 9 allocation is set at 9,750, an amount similar to its allocation there At two weeks, the state informing DCPH in recent weeks that the number was an anomaly.
Last week, a large allocation, which included both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, spurred the finalization of a partnership between the county and Texas Motor Speedway. Last week at the 131-acre Speedways parking lot, DCPH organized three clinics to administer vaccines from the 32,475-dose allotment, by far the top Texas officials assigned to a state provider.
This week, however, the dispatch of 9,750 doses of Pfizer by counties is eclipsed by providers to vaccination centers in Dallas, San Antonio and Houston. Allowances are down statewide, which is expected to receive a total of 401,750 first doses this week from the federal government, down from 520,425 a week ago.
DCPH spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said Monday that even with the reduced allowance, this week’s clinics will remain at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. A large clinic on Friday will suffice for the 9,750 first dose weeks, with two smaller clinics scheduled for the week to administer second doses and take care of recipients who have postponed or canceled appointments for other clinics.
Regarding the recent fluctuation in state vaccine allocations for the county, Rainey said the increase in recent weeks was an anomaly.
The state has previously indicated that the massive influx last week was a one-time increase in vaccines provided to the state, Rainey said. We hope to receive larger vaccine allocations soon.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson typically gives a weekly update on COVID-19 at County Commissioners Court meetings, but did not do so last week because he was at the speedway clinic Tuesday. Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and County Judge Andy Eads, who appeared by phone at the meeting, were also absent at the clinic.
At that Tuesday meeting, Richardson will likely brief commissioners for the past three weeks on the three speedway clinics, as well as sweeping changes in vaccine allocations from states to county.
Also on the commissioners’ agenda is a request from the sheriff’s office to transfer $ 94,950 from county jail wages for assistants to its cash option for overtime for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The demand says the jail is operating with a shortage of custodial officers and that overtime is often required in order to maintain the staffing ratio mandated by the Texas Commission on Prison Standards. Commissioners will likely approve the request at the Tuesday meeting.
