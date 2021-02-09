The French Stock Exchange publishes the notice of filing of Veolia’s public tender offer for Suez

Bloomberg

EV company with almost no income registers 3000% gain in 8 months

(Bloomberg) – There is nothing in Blink Charging Co.’s finances that would suggest this is one of America’s hottest stocks. It has never posted an annual profit in its 11 year history; he warned last year that he could go bankrupt; its losing market share, generates anemic revenues and has gone through management in recent years. And yet, this is a hot stock. Investors have announced a 3,000% increase in the price of Blinks’ stock over the past eight months. Only seven stocks – out of about 2,700 worth at least $ 1 billion – increased further during that time. The reason: Blink is a green energy company that owns and operates charging stations that power electric vehicles. And if there is one thing investors can be sure about in the mania sweeping the financial markets, it’s that green businesses are must and must-have investments of the future. No action captures this euphoria better than Blink. With a market cap of $ 2.17 billion as of Monday, its enterprise value-to-sales ratio – a common measure to gauge whether a stock is overvalued – has exploded to 481. For some context, at Tesla Inc. – the darling of the electric vehicle world and of a company with a very rich valuation itself – that number is only 26. All wrong, said Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research. It’s just a pretty name that has caught the attention of retail investors. Citron was one of the few companies to bet against Blink last year, setting up short trades that would pay off if the price of the action was declining. This is one of many equity bets favored by the crowd of retail investors who opposed Citron – GameStop Corp. being the most publicized – and prompted Left to declare on Jan.29 that the company was abandoning its research on shorts – of sales targets. Overall short interest on Blink – a measure of the amount of stock bets – has fallen to less than 25% of floating stocks from over 40% at the end of December. For short sellers, one of the The fact that several prominent figures linked to Blink, including CEO and Chairman Michael Farkas, have been linked to companies that violated securities regulations years ago has raised alarm bells, which Farkas thus dismisses than the other criticisms leveled by the short films. There have been and always will be opponents, Farkas said in an email. When I founded the company, naysayers wondered if the switch to EV was real. Now, as the value of our business increases, the naysayers tend to be the short sellers. See also: Bloomberg Intelligences Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Dashboard In the Make Money on crosshair billing has historically been a losing proposition. In theory, a model like Blinks that involves both the sale of equipment and the collection of user fees could become consistently profitable as government support accelerates the adoption of EVs. But no one has yet. This market is still too small and at an early stage, said Pavel Molchanov, analyst at Raymond James & Associates. It will take time for the economies of scale to materialize. Even by fairly forgiving industry standards, Blinks’ revenues are meager, totaling around $ 5.5 million in 2020. ChargePoint Inc., which announced its intention to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company last year, generated $ 144.5 million in revenue in 2020, according to a January filing. EVgo Services LLC, which is nearing a similar deal to go public through a SPAC, has a smaller load network than Blink but more than double sales – around $ 14 million in 2020. Despite the extremely high revenue figures different, the three companies have an enterprise value between $ 2.1 billion and $ 2.4 billion. Blink warned in a May filing that its finances raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue operations within one year, disclosure required when a business does not have enough cash for 18 months of spending, electricity is real. The stock prices of space companies are not, said Erik Gordon, an assistant professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigans. The dot-com boom produced real businesses, but most of the overpriced dot-com companies were bad investments. The electric boom will be the same story. Some great companies will be built, but most investors who hunt companies at unbelievable prices will cry. Yet the recent market boom has breathed new life into Blink, allowing it to raise $ 232.1 million through a bid for ‘actions in January. Roth Capital Partners recommended buying the stock as recently as Friday, giving it a price target of $ 67, 29% above the current level. Shares have fallen 2.3% to $ 52.10 in New York on Monday. The company’s outlook hinges on exponential EV growth, and Farkas in January discussed plans to roll out around 250,000 chargers over the next several years and often touts the company’s ability to generate revenue. recurring revenue from its network. Currently, the company says it has 6,944 charging stations in its network. An internal map of Blinks’ public fleet lists approximately 3,700 available stations in the United States In contrast, ChargePoint has a global public and private charging network that is more than 15 times the size. Unlike some of its competitors, Blinks’ revenue model is driven in part by increasing usage. rates, which for now remain low, too low to generate significant income, Farkas said on an earnings call in November. He told Bloomberg that usage will increase as electric vehicles become more popular. For most chargers in use today, usage likely needs to reach 10-15 percent to break even, although profitability depends on many other factors such as the company’s business model, electricity tariffs and According to Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy, Blink was one of the early market leaders among charging companies, but has Lost its lead and now controls around 4% of the industry in Level 2 public recharging, Blink also acknowledged significant weaknesses in its financial reporting, revealed in documents filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission dating back to 2011. The company says it hired an accounting consultant to review its controls and make necessary changes The colorful origin story of .Origin S toryBlinks has been a popular target for short sellers. It dates back to 2006 when it formed as front company New Image Concepts Inc. to provide high-level personal consulting services related to grooming, wardrobe and entertainment, according to a filing by SEC. In December 2009, the company entered into a share swap agreement with Car Charging Inc. Farkas joined the company as CEO in 2010, having worked as a stockbroker and invested in companies such as Skyway Communications Holding Corp., which the SEC viewed as a pump-and-dump system in the years Farkas held stock. (Farkas said he was a passive investor, was unaware of any wrongdoing, and had no involvement in Skyway’s business.) In 2013, Farkas oversaw Car Chargings’ $ 3.3 million purchase of bankrupt Ecotality, which had received more than $ 100 million in US Department of Energy grants for the installation of chargers across the country. The company later changed its name to Blink. Since then, Blink has been in the throes of leadership turnover, with three of the five board members leaving between November 2018 and November 2019. The company has had two CFOs and three CEOs since 2017. One Former COO, James Christodoulou, was fired in March 2020. He sued the company, accusing it of potential securities violations, and struck a deal with Blink, who denied any wrongdoing, for 400,000 $ in October. Blink’s largest shareholder whose capital helped the company get listed on the Nasdaq in 2018, and the company he ran were accused last year of failing to register as a stockbroker while ‘it would have sold billions of shares unrelated to Blink. He said he has since divested from Blink and now owns a relatively small number of common shares following a resolution of a warrant dispute with the company. Keener denies SEC allegations Farkas told Bloomberg he severed all ties with Keener, was unaware of any ongoing investigations while they worked together, and was unaware of any actions reprehensible from Keener. The rise in stocks brought a boon to Farkas, the biggest Blinks. shareholder. On January 12, after shares hit record highs, he sold $ 22 million in shares, according to Bloomberg data. Farkass’ total compensation, including stock awards, totaled $ 6.5 million from 2016 to 2019, more than half of the company’s revenue. His 2018 compensation included $ 394,466 in commissions to Farkas Group Inc., a third-party entity he controlled and which Blink had hired to install chargers. Farkas said his compensation was warranted given that he had personally invested in the company formation and had it for many years. Most recently, Blink’s board member Donald Engel followed the CEOs’ lead: he sold over $ 18 million in stock in the past two weeks (update the stock price). share in the 15th paragraph and market value in the fourth). articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.