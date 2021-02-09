Strong position despite unprecedented challenges Iceland Stock Exchange: ICEAIR

Q4 2020 operations heavily impacted by COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions with capacity down 95%

Total revenue in Q4 2020 USD 60.2 million down 81% from last year

Freight revenue increased 48% year over year in the fourth quarter

Negative EBIT of $ 60.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to negative EBIT of $ 36.7 million in Q4 2019

Icelandairs capacity down 81% in 2020 compared to 2019 and passenger numbers down 83%

Net loss for full year 2020 $ 376.2 million compared to a net loss of $ 57.8 million in 2019

Equity $ 232.8 million at year end and equity ratio down from 29% to 25%, adjusted for temporary effects of warrants

Total cash $ 331.4 million at end-2020, including cash and marketable securities $ 159.4 million

Demand for Q1 2021 remains weak due to pandemic status in key markets

Modest ramp-up planned for Q2 2021

Boeing 737 MAX recertified as safe to fly and will be reintroduced to the network in the spring

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO

Fourth quarter results continued to be impacted by COVID-19 with minimal operations throughout the period. By focusing on maintaining the flexibility of our route network, we were able to meet the growing demand in December for travel to and from Iceland during the holiday season.

It’s fair to say that 2020 was the toughest year in aviation history as the global pandemic brought air travel to an almost complete halt. We have taken our role as Iceland’s leading carrier seriously during this time and made sure to keep vital routes to and from Iceland open for both passengers and freight. During the year, we took significant steps to reduce our business and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of the Icelandair Group by completing a financial restructuring that included a successful share offering. We were honored by the strong participation in the offering, where we raised $ 167 million in new share capital. Around seven thousand new shareholders have joined our strong and large shareholder base, which now numbers more than 13 thousand shareholders.

During this time, we have focused on preserving the necessary infrastructure to be able to react quickly to changes in our markets. This proved to be successful during the summer, when border restrictions were temporarily relaxed, and we were able to accelerate quickly to meet increased demand. In addition, we were able to create significant value through our freight and rental operations by seizing various new opportunities during the year.

Accountability to our customers and employees was at the top of our agenda in 2020, ensuring health and safety across all of our operations and ensuring clear communication under rapidly changing conditions. We have strived to find solutions for our customers and to get those who need them to their destinations. In addition, we completed the processing of the vast majority of refunds, travel credits and other changes made to reservations during the year.

We still face considerable uncertainty as we continue to depend on the state of the pandemic, the distribution of vaccines and the closure of borders in our markets for the resumption of air travel. However, we are optimistic about the possibility of starting a modest ramp-up of our network in the second quarter of this year. It’s great news that the 737 MAX has now been recertified as safe to fly, with a number of airlines having already put it into service. We plan to return the aircraft to service in the spring after extensive updates and pilot training where safety is our priority. The aircraft is both cost effective and more environmentally friendly, giving us additional operational flexibility during ramp-up and supporting the further development of our route network.

I am convinced that there will be many opportunities for Iceland and therefore the Icelandair route network after COVID. Iceland will continue to be an attractive tourist destination and, due to the changes in the competitive landscape, we also see additional opportunities for our transatlantic service, where we provide convenient connections between Europe and North America via Iceland.

I would like to take the opportunity and thank our exceptional team of employees for their dedication and resilience during this unprecedented year. I would also like to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued support. I believe that with a clear vision for the future, a focus on the right priorities and a team effort, we will emerge from this crisis stronger than before.

Webcast February 9, 2021

An investor presentation will be webcast in connection with the publication of the results at 8:30 a.m. on February 9, 2021, at http://icelandairgroup.is . Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair Group, and Eva Soley Gudbjornsdottir, Group CFO, will present the results of the company and answer questions. The presentation and the questions and answers will be in Icelandic. Presentation material will be available after the meeting on the Icelandair Group website: http://icelandairgroup.is and under Company News on: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director of Investor Relations. E-mail:[email protected]

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director of Communications. E-mail:[email protected]