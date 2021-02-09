Millions available for people who need help with rent, utilities in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina – Helping families stay in their homes and keep the lights on is the mission behind a new assistance program launched Monday in Guilford County.

It’s called Guilford CARES Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program. It is for people who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This month, county leaders received more than $ 7.2 million from the federal government. They approved an additional $ 747,000,000 for the program, totaling $ 8 million in available aid. On the first day of the program’s launch, nearly 80 people filled out an application.

It is extremely difficult to wonder if you are going to have enough money to pay the rent or enough money to keep the heat going at night, ”said Rev. David Faccaro, executive director of FaithAction International House in Greensboro. His organization is one of many community partners in the Guilford County Social Services Division.

Faccaro told FOX8 that the various families he serves have feared making ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago. Some live near or below the poverty line and have had their working hours reduced or lost their jobs all together.

“Most of our families are in a pretty serious crisis,” he said. Faccaro receives calls from families who live on the edge and from families who have been without heat for several days with children.

Its staff plan to work with current families to apply for the Rent Assistance and Utilities program.

In the online application, people must provide proof that they are falling below 80% of median income based on family size, are eligible for unemployment, or are at risk of becoming unemployed. shelter due to the pandemic.

A copy of their ID, rental or lease agreement, documents showing the amount they owe and proof of their need are required. It could be a pay stub or a letter indicating job loss, leave or unemployment.

As a first step, assess the family where they are and what they might need in the future based on their financial situation, ”said Randal Hoover, director of economics in the Division. Guilford County Social Services.

He leads the process and tells FOX8 that the money goes straight to the utility provider and the owner. It may take up to 45 minutes to process each request.

We would like them to be able to support themselves in the future, so we hope that there will be an end to their crisis in the future, ”Hoover said.

Fraccaro said every dollar will go a long way.

Being able to shed the weight of knowing that the rents are going to be paid and that you are going to have heat during this cold winter saves lives, ”said Fraccaro.

People who live in Guilford County and outside the city limits of Greensboro can apply for the Guilford CARES Rental and Utility Assistance Program online or call (336) 641-3000 and apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

A few other towns and counties of the Piedmont Triad have received federal government funds for similar programs.

Greensboro received $ 9 million while Winston-Salem and Forsyth County received a total of $ 11.5 million for emergency rental and utility assistance.

Officials told FOX8 that they plan to open apps in March.