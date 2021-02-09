Philly Shipyard wins repair contract for USNS Charlton Oslo Stock Exchange: PHLY





Philly Shipyard, Inc. , the only operational subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (OSE: PHLY), today announced it has been awarded a contract by Patriot Contract Services, the vessel’s manager on behalf of the US Navys Military Sealift Command (MSC) for the repair of USNS Charlton (T-AKR-314). The repairs will be completed in the third quarter of 2021. This is a great victory for our shipyard and demonstrates our ability to acquire substantial repair work in the future, said Steinar Nerbovik, President and CEO of Philly Shipyards. We look forward to working with Patriot as we continue our journey as a strong partner for government projects. The USNS Charlton is one of the large MSC vessels, medium speed, roll-on / roll-off. With a displacement of 69,000 tons and a length of 950 feet, the ship carries pre-positioned US Army tanks, armored personnel carriers, semi-trailers and other equipment and supplies for conflict zones. potential across the world. It also provides state-of-the-art maritime transport support for remote military actions. This is another positive step in the company’s ambition to establish a mixed platform for vessel maintenance, repair and conversions, as well as vessel construction for the new commercial build markets. and government. It is also the third government repair contract awarded to Philly Shipyard since the end of 2019 and its first contract with Patriot as a ship manager. Patriot is excited to further support U.S. shipyards on behalf of MSC and, in particular, Philly Shipyards’ growth platform and deepen national expertise, said Ryan Libhart Pereyda, Director and CEO of Patriots. About Philly Shipyard Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder currently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work, has a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has built a reputation as a preferred supplier of ships ocean merchants. with a history of delivering quality ships, having delivered approximately 50% of all large Jones Act ocean-going commercial vessels since 2000. PSI is the only operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philadelphia Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange ( OSE: PHLY) and is majority owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is 100% owned by Aker ASA. Aker is an industrial investment firm that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has stakes in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, Aker Solutions and Ocean Yield. For more information on Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com. About Patriot Patriot Contract Services, LLC is one of the United States government’s premier marine contractors, managing and operating ships. PCS currently manages seven Reserve Ready Force (RRF) ships for the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD); eight Watson-class medium-speed RO-RO vessels for the US Navy, Military Sealift Command (MSC); and a shallow draft tanker for the Schuyler Line Navigation Company. For more information on Patriot, please visit www.patriotships.com. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos