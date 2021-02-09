Federal Retail Pharmacy Program vaccines due to arrive Thursday





The federal government sends vaccines to pharmacies in Texas. Here’s who will get it and how you sign up.

TEMPLE, Texas The federal retail pharmacy program will ship the vaccine to state pharmacies as early as Thursday of this week, according to the CDC. Texas will receive 81,700 in this first round of doses, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The federal government has not sent DSHS the final list of exactly where this vaccine will go at this time, according to a DHSH spokesperson. According to the CDC, four companies in Texas are responsible for distributing the vaccine: CVS Pharmacy, HEB, Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Walmart. CVS and HEB both confirmed to 6 News on Monday that they are expected to receive the vaccine by Thursday. CVS will receive 38,000 doses of the vaccine at 70 sites in Texas. Customers can search vaccine availability by state on this site. A CVS spokeswoman said 6 News clients can make immunization appointments starting Thursday and receive immunizations starting Friday. A spokeswoman said the check-in schedule had to be moved from the start of the week due to a supply delay. HEB will receive 12,900 doses at 97 sites in Texas. A spokesperson for HEB was unable to say exactly which stores the vaccines will be available in this week, but said customers should visit this site always for availability. At this point, the federal retail pharmacy program will adapt to local state guidelines for vaccine eligibility. Texas is still phase 1A and 1B. CDC spokeswoman Katherina Grusich told 6 News that vaccine supply will increase in the future. “As the program grows and the offering becomes more readily available, the allocation can be adjusted to reflect the size of the partner (number of stores nationwide), reach (percentage of population total United States living within 5 miles of a store) and capacity We have advised jurisdictions of the amount of vaccine pharmacy partners will initially distribute to retail outlets in their communities, we recommend therefore contact the state health department for the Texas details, ”said Grusich.

