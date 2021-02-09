Document Security Systems, Inc., Coinstreet Partners and GSX Group Collaborate to Grow Digital Asset Exchange Business in U.S.

The newly formed JV will first seek a license to exchange digital securities in the United States. Going forward, this JV will be the primary operating company that will build and operate a digital stock exchange that uses GSX STACS blockchain technology, serving issuers and investors in the industry.

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS, commented on the news of the new JV, saying:

“We were looking for the right opportunity to accelerate our digital asset business and believe this collaboration will provide a solid foundation for success. The transformational potential of digital securities is extremely exciting, and we look forward to seizing the massive opportunity in the United States for a secondary securities token market. “

A key facilitator in the new JV, Samson lee, Founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners commented:

“For 4 years, Coinstreet has focused on primary market activities for STO and digital assets in the international market. We are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with DSS and GSX to develop a digital asset exchange in the United States. . A big step forward for Coinstreet, and this will allow us to vertically integrate our primary market services with regulated secondary trading platforms in the United States, which is a very important market for us. “

Nick cowan, CEO of GSX Group, added on the conclusion of the agreement:

“Through this strategic joint venture, we are realizing our vision of establishing a paradigm shift in financial markets. With the help of our new partners, DSS and Coinstreet, and using our underlying bespoke blockchain for securities, the GSX STACS network, we believe this new exchange will provide exciting opportunities for US and global issuers. “

According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, 10% of global GDP will be symbolized by 2027 – with an estimated market capitalization of US $ 24 trillion. With greater clarity of the regulatory framework and many positive developments in the industry such as wider adoption of digital assets from financial institutions and innovative digital security offerings from large enterprises, asset tokenization and digitized securities are taking hold. scale for further growth in the financial sector. industry.

Through their JV collaboration, DSS, Coinstreet Partners and GSX Group could become the next digital asset exchange to secure FINRA registration as an alternative trading system (ATS).

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational corporation, operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution-sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares of its subsidiaries as DSS strategically transforms them into IPOs. Its historical activity revolves around counterfeit deterrence and authentication technologies, smart packaging and consumer product engagement. DSS is headed by its chairman and main shareholder, Mr. Make Chan, a very successful global commerce veteran for over 40 years, specializing in business transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured over 35 companies with a combined value of US $ 25 billion.

For more information on DSS, visithttp://www.dsssecure.com.

About Coinstreet Partners (Coinstreet)

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning, decentralized, AI-powered investment banking group, a premium financial services company for private wealth and a professional consulting firm in the digital assets and FinTech sectors. , providing a business ecosystem for the new era of the digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: (1) Digital Asset Investment Banking, (2) Digital Asset Management / Wealth Management and Private Banking, (3) Coordination of Global Distribution of Digital Assets, (4) Security tokenization and digitization management solution, and (5) Decentralized financing and DLT solution.

Coinstreet is co-organizer of the Global Online Investor Roadshow ( www.GOIR.info ) – the next-generation, institutional-scale online private placement platform for private equity, alternative investments and digital asset opportunities; and co-organizer of the TADS Awards ( www.TADSawards.org ) – the first international award in the world for the sector of tokenized assets and digitized securities.

For more information on Coinstreet, visit https://coinstreet.partners/

About the GSX Group

The GSX Group, which owns and operates the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), is a growing fintech ecosystem of digital stock exchanges. GSX Group seeks to build a digital ecosystem to harness the next evolutionary step in financial market development: tokenization of economies facilitating adoption and convergence between issuers and investors.

For more information on GSX Group, visit https://www.gsxgroup.global/

