Local analysts weigh in on stimulus package and direct checks of $ 1,400

HOUSTON House Democrats have released more details on their COVID-19 relief bill and its $ 1,400 stimulus checks. It comes after President Joe Biden announced a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, which local analysts say will help people and the economy.

In this new bill, the Democrats decided to keep the same income threshold. It includes $ 1,400 for people earning up to $ 75,000 per year and their dependents and 28 cents for married couples earning up to $ 150,000 per year.

The chairman of the Houstons University economics department and Professor Dietrich Vollrath said the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package was the right size. When asked if the stimulus package would help people and help the economy, Vollrath put it bluntly.

Yes, the simple answer is yes, says Vollrath. One of the great things about this relief program is that rather than going into the details and changing the rules, the tax rules and everything in between, it does what you want to do to get relief, that is that is, just send people money. The biggest problem people face when the economy turns south is that they don’t have enough money. So by giving them money to pay their bills, to put food on the table … to be able to keep people on that path – that’s a huge direct benefit.

He said the package had to be big for the economy to return to where it was earlier. Dietrich said borrowing money now would make sense.

With interest rates so low, paying down debt won’t be a big deal, and with an economy so lagging behind, inflation won’t be a big deal either, Vollrath said.

He said starting the economy would require active government effort in these times of need and how much aid matters.

What is more dangerous, is doing too little more dangerous or is doing too much? I think what we learned from the 2008-2009 financial crisis is that doing too little is the most dangerous … It’s like riding a bike if you don’t go fast enough you can’t not stand still, Vollrath said.

Adriana Fernandez is a Visiting Assistant Professor at Texas Southern University with a PhD. in economy. She studies this subject closely.

It’s like money coming to the rescue to save the economy, Fernandez said.

Fernandez said that after analyzing the behavior of those who receive the stimulus checks, she said the data shows that the stimulus packages are helping and that many people are putting money back into the economy and that certain industries could come back quickly with help. Fernandez said helping the economy should now be the priority.

The money is needed now. Now. Because people don’t have to pay their rent now and they need food on the table now and I guess the government is doing a great job on that, Fernandez said.

Under the House plan, dependent adults would also add $ 1,400 to each household per dependent. This version of the bill will be voted on this week by the House Ways and Means Committee.