Stock market echoes 2009-10 and that means pullback could be near, analysts warn

A booming stock market reminds nervous investors of the bursting of the 2000 dot-com bubble, but they might be better off studying more recent history, analysts said.

It is important to remember that the current Fed policy, absolute interest rates, the yield curve, credit trends and the availability of money are in a very different place than in 1999-2000, a wrote Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity, in a note on Monday. .

Additionally, high valuations of a stock’s price relative to other metrics such as earnings are valued against the profit trough inspired by last year’s pandemic rather than relying on record earnings , as was the case in 2000, he said.

Dwyer said 2021 might instead be more like the post-crisis scenario seen in 2010, which would point the way to a strong year for the market, but with a bumpy ride thanks to multiple corrections in the first half as well as a squeeze in the market. declining price. earnings ratios that are likely to result from a historic surge in earnings per share rather than something more onerous.

Breaking out of its pandemic March 23 low echoed the rebound in indices from its March 2009 low (see chart below).

Canaccord Genuity





At the February 2 close, 218 days after the March 23 low, the S&P 500 was up 71%. In the 218 days following the March 9, 2009 low, the index rose 70%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

At this point in the post-2009 playbook, the S&P 500 has started pulling back. This time around, the S&P 500 continued to advance, setting back-to-back records Thursday and Friday and was up 0.4% by early afternoon on Monday.

was up about 150 points, or 0.5%, on Monday, on track to surpass its closing record on Jan.20.

DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas, who has consistently highlighted the 2009 playbook since the March lows, noted last week that the 2010 pullback was more of a textbook affair, with the S&P 500 dropping by 8.2% over 13 trading days. The index rallied over the next 30 trading days, ending March 2010 at new highs, he said.

Colas said the observation was not so much a commercial call as an illustration of what is happening as we move deeper into a cyclical recovery.

He noted that the 2020 chart had diverged from the 2009 trajectory on several occasions and could continue to do so in 2021, but argued that with so many observers looking for a pullback, the manual could offer insights. advice on what to expect and where to start buying.

Meanwhile, Dwyer pointed to another echo from 2010. He noted that since the start of the earnings season, according to data from Refinitiv, fourth quarter 2020 year-over-year earnings have improved by 11.9 percentage points (from -10.3% to + 1.6%), the fifth largest improvement on record since the third quarter of 2002 and matched only by the recovery of 2009-10.

