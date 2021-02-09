Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange to launch first hours of trading from March 8





CHICAGO, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global provider of trading solutions, today announced plans to introduce early tradingon Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange from 4:00 am ET, with acceptance of the order starting at 3:30 am ET, starting Monday March 8, awaiting regulatory approval. Currently, Cboe EDGX begins its early trading session at 7:00 am ET and start accepting orders at 6:00 am ET. The decision to extend the first hours of trading on Cboe EDGX, starting 8 March, aims to meet the growing demand from clients, especially retail investors around the world, looking to execute their trading strategies on Cboe’s US equity markets during global trading hours. Cboe EDGX is one of the fastest growing stock exchanges in the United States, averaging 705 million shares traded per day in 2020. The exchange aims to cater to a wide range of market participants and offers innovative product offerings tailored to their diverse trading needs. In particular, Cboe’s Retail Priority offering is designed to improve the quality of execution for the growing retail clientele, which now comprises around 50% of monthly trading volumes on Cboe EDGX. Adam inzirillo, Senior Vice President and Head of North American Equities, said: “We have demonstrated great success engaging the retail community on Cboe EDGX Exchange through our Retail Priority offering, and we are excited to further expand access investors to our markets through our early planned expansion As retail investors increasingly look to Cboe EDGX as their trading platform of choice, we remain focused on delivering continuous product innovation , advanced technology and superior service to meet all of their trading needs. To support early trading on Cboe EDGX, the start time for the Cboe EDGX market data feeds as well as the Cboe One feed should also be updated. between 2:40 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. ET, start 8 March. Cboe One Feed, available to clients worldwide, provides real-time, high-quality, profitable US equity benchmark and trading information from Cboe’s four US equity exchanges: BZX Exchange, BYX Exchange, EDGX Exchange and EDGA Exchange. Cboe One Feed broadcasts quotes that in 2020 were, on average, less than 1% of National Best Deal and Offer (NBBO) more than 98% of the time. Cboe is one of the largest exchange operators for U.S. equity trading, accounting for approximately 16.8% of the total continuous trading market share (excluding auctions) in 2020. About Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investing solutions to market players around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, advanced technology and transparent business solutions. The company trades a diverse range of products across multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, US, Canadian and European equities, exchange traded products (ETP), currencies global (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe. Volatility Index (VIXIndex), recognized as the world’s leading indicator of volatility in US stock markets. Cboe’s subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equity clearinghouse. Cboe is also a leading global market for ETP quotes and trading. The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of national and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including major hubs new York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information visit www.cboe.com. CBOE-C

CBOE-EF Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, Cboe Global Markets, EDGX, and VIX are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of writing and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Related links www.cboe.com

