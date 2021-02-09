Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Trading Update London Stock Exchange: GFS





February 9, 2021 G4S plc Trading update for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 G4S plc (G4S or the Group) provides the following business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2020: Unless otherwise indicated, all comments relate to the underlying results of continuing operations and are based on unaudited financial information at average exchange rates for the twelve months to the end of December 2020 prepared on a basis consistent with the underlying results of the Group for continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020.a Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year of trading, Ashley Almanza, CEO of G4S Group, said: I want to thank my management team and colleagues at G4S who, in the midst of the global pandemic, have achieved operational performance outstanding financial performance, and continued to improve our health and safety performance. Our teams also achieved an exceptional commercial performance with new and retained contracts representing a total turnover of 5.5 billion. These victories reflect the competitive strength of G4S ‘integrated service offerings and provide strong support for G4S’ growth plans. “ Commercial performance The Group’s continuing operations maintained their resilience throughout the year and delivered a strong underlying performance in the fourth quarter. Revenue was in line with the trends highlighted at the nine month stage and PBITA margins held up well, demonstrating once again the dynamics and underlying strength of our business. Our free cash flow generation was very strong and we ended the year with net debt to EBITDA well within our target range of 2.0-2.5 times Our cash flow benefited from the related payroll to Covid-19 and other indirect tax deferrals of approximately $ 110 million and we expect this to be more than offset by disposal proceeds of approximately $ 100 million which is expected to be received from The Brinks Company during the first quarter 2021, of which 40 million have already been received since the end of 2020.. The contract wins G4S ‘integrated security strategy continues to differentiate our service offering in key markets, which has contributed to an exceptional business performance in 2020, with new and retained contracts with annual revenue of 3.0 billion versus 2.5 billion in 2019. The total contract value associated with these victories amounts to 5.5 billion and strongly supports the Group’s outlook. Rule 26.1 Disclosure In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.G4S.com no later than 12 noon (London time) on the working day following this announcement. Website content mentioned in this advertisement is not integrated and does not form part of this advertisement. a The underlying results are alternative performance measures (APM) and exclude the results of all conventional treasury activities sold to The Brinks Corporation on February 26, 2020, old onerous contracts, restructuring and cash separation costs, certain corporate defense and litigation costs and other specific costs and presented separately items. The basis for preparing the Group’s APMs is set out on page 39 of the announcement of G4S interim results of July 23, 2020. For more information, please contact: Helene parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media inquiries: Sophie mcmillan Media officer +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333 Media advisers

G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 85 countries and has 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com .

