Temasek CEO Ho Ching retires





The head of Temasek, one of the world’s largest institutional investors, resigns after more than a decade as the Singapore state-backed investment firm deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Ho Ching will step down as executive director and general manager of Temasek Holdings on October 1, the company said on Tuesday. Dilhan Pillay, Managing Director of Temasek International, the group’s investment arm, will succeed him while retaining his current role. Ho, who is the wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has led Temasek since 2004. Ho’s retirement was a “significant moment” for Temasek and Singapore, said Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking, as important as other chapters in the city-state’s history, such as the changes in political leadership. But he did not foresee any immediate change in the way Temasek Holdings was run. “Singapore is really about continuity; this reassures investors. And from the government’s point of view, it also projects stability, ”Song said. Pillay, who joined Temasek ten years ago, has been widely seen as Ho’s likely successor after being appointed to head Temasek International in 2019. He said the investor will focus on sustainability while continuing to “generate long-term sustainable returns”. Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Temasek Holdings, said Ho was instrumental in appointing Pillay, “working over the years to identify various potential successors.” advised The change in leadership comes at a difficult time for Temasek, which in 2020 posted its worst shareholder returns in four years. The net worth of his portfolio fell to S $ 306 billion (US $ 230 billion) in the 12 months ending March 2020, from $ 313 billion the previous year. Last year, Temasek came to the aid of Singapore Airlines, of which it is the largest shareholder, fully subscribing to the carrier’s $ 8.8 billion rights issue in bonds and convertible bonds and bonds. supporting bonds. Temasek’s other holdings include Alibaba, Standard Chartered, China Construction Bank, Hong Kong-based health and beauty chain AS Watson, and Singtel, the telecommunications group. Temasek’s international investments increased with Ho at the helm, with its holdings in China exceeding its home market for the first time and its exposure to North America almost doubling from 10% in 2016 to 17% in 2020 . Ho joined Temasek in 2002 as Executive Director after stepping down as President and CEO of Singapore Technologies Group. She started her career as an engineer. Pillay was a managing partner at Singapore law firm WongPartnership before joining Temasek, where he headed units such as investment and portfolio management groups. He has also led market teams spanning the United States, Singapore and the Americas.

