Investigation concludes Crown Resorts unfit to run Sydney casino – WAVY.com





The Crown logo can be seen on Crown Sydney Tower in Barangaroo in Sydney on December 28, 2020. An investigation revealed that Australian gaming company Crown Resorts was unfit to run its new Sydney casino because it facilitated money laundering and encountered problems. 'other problems. Commissioner Patricia Bergin recommended several changes Crown should make before it can run the casino. (Mick Tsikas / AAP Image via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) Australian gambling company Crown Resorts is unable to run its new Sydney casino because it has facilitated money laundering and encountered other problems, a regulator said on Tuesday. Commissioner Patricia Bergin recommended several changes Crown would need to make before it can run the casino in its Australian $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.7 billion) Sydney tower. The restaurants, bars and rooms at Crown Sydney Hotel Resorts opened in the Barangaroo Harbor district in December without its central casino, while Bergin completed his investigation into Crowns’ suitability to hold its gaming license. Bergin left the New South Wales State Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, the regulator of gambling, to decide on the specific changes Crown would need to make before the casino could open. Crown said in a statement he would work with the regulator on Bergin’s findings and recommendations. Crown, which owns Australian casinos in Melbourne and Perth, obtained a 99-year license to operate the high-roller Sydney casino in 2014. But media reported in 2019 allegations, including that Crown was engaged in money laundering. ‘money, violated gambling laws and had partnered with junket operators linked to organized crime. The Crown denied the allegations and dismissed the report as unbalanced and sensational. Bergin, a retired judge, began her investigation into the media allegations in January last year. His recommendations include a forensic investigation to ensure that any money laundering in the Crown’s accounts has been discovered. She also recommended a restructuring of Crown’s board of directors. Crown halted trading in the Australian stock market earlier Tuesday before Bergins’ report was made public.

