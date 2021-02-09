Reddit CEO backs WallStreetBets amid calls for tighter moderation

One of the peculiarities of Reddits is that it relies heavily on users, instead of algorithms or armies of tech workers, to control speech. These community moderators didn’t intervene when users of a forum called WallStreetBets tricked people into buying stocks of heavily bypassed stocks like GameStop Corp.

In an interview, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the WallStreetBets episode demonstrated the sustainability of the business model, as it matures and grows. The 37-year-old Reddit co-founder recently changed his Reddit profile picture to the WallStreetBets cartoonish mascot of a Wall Street trader with so-called diamond hands, in a show of support for the group.

This whole event shows the power of large communities of ordinary people, “Mr. Huffman said. It is not just massive institutional and professional investors who can participate in the stock market.”

Reddit wants to capitalize on the attention of the moment and the growth the platform has seen during the Covid-19 pandemic as people spend more time online and on social media. The company paid for a five-second commercial that aired Sunday during Super Bowl LV and showed text that includes powerful things that happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there is a place for that. It’s called Reddit. “

Reddit said on Monday it had raised $ 250 million in its latest round of funding led by Vy Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to $ 6 billion.

It was previously valued at $ 3 billion after a 2019 funding round.

The action on Reddit has helped the company land new advertisers, its primary source of revenue, and bring back stale revenue, including those that recently suspended spending in the market melee, Huffman said. Reddit’s most recent unprofitable user counts put the daily average at 52 million in October.

San Francisco-based Reddit is known for its message boards on a multitude of topics, as well as its digital town halls with celebrities, politicians, and subject matter experts. The company was founded in 2005 and sold to Cond Nast. A year later, the parent company of magazine publishers, Advance Publications Inc., created Reddit in 2011 and remains a shareholder, along with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. and others.

Social media companies have long questioned how to best moderate and manage their content, and now face the prospect of lawmakers changing the way they do business. One possibility is an overhaul of section 230 of the Communication Decency Act, which since 1996 has protected social media companies from civil liability potentially arising from content that users post on the platforms. A congressional hearing on recent market swings is scheduled for February 18; Mr Huffman said on Friday he had yet to be invited to participate.

Reddit allows users to rate all content on the platform and relies on tens of thousands of unpaid users for law enforcement. In contrast, large social media platforms rely mostly on algorithms and paid help to do this kind of work.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, said it had around 1.85 billion daily users in the December quarter, while Twitter recently said it had an average of 187 million daily users. during the three months ended in September. Both also rely on technology designed to help quickly identify rule breakers, like Reddit, albeit to a much lesser extent.

Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have shown increased interest in having their users help moderate the content that appears on their platforms. Facebook, which has struggled to contain calls for violence within communities on the platform, is pushing volunteer group administrators to put more effort into reviewing members’ posts. Twitter runs a program called Birdwatch that encourages users to identify information in tweets they believe is misleading and to write notes that provide informative context.

Community moderation can work, but only when there is good collaboration and communication between moderators and platforms, ”said Joseph Seering, an academic at Stanford University who studies volunteer moderation.

Reddits’ relationship with his volunteer moderators has not always been smooth. Hundreds of communities closed in 2015 to protest the sudden dismissal of a popular Reddit employee. The then CEO of the company, Ellen Pao, apologized for the way Reddit handled the matter and resigned shortly thereafter; Mr. Huffman has taken over the post.

Reddit in June banned The_Donald, “a community dedicated to former President Donald Trump, saying moderators frequently ignore content that violates the platform’s rules. It was a political community dedicated to a president, so it There’s a heavy weight to that, ”Mr. Huffman said. We’ve given them plenty of opportunities to be good citizens of Reddit, and they never got to. “

The number of WallStreetBets members has more than quadrupled to 8.7 million subscribers this year. Mr Huffman said the group, which lists 25 moderators on their forum, opted to temporarily make the forum private last month because they were overwhelmed and faced technical challenges.

While the unpaid moderators of Reddits are supposed to make sure that members of their community obey company rules, they have the freedom to create additional rules, which for some do not include swearing or jokes. The most common rule adopted by Reddit communities, Huffman pointed out, is to be civil.

When it’s written by your peers in the context of a community, it’s really powerful, ”he said. Think of it as the difference between your parents who say “Be nice” and your friends who say “Be nice”. The latter carries a lot of weight. “

For the past four years, Dylan Kuehl has been moderating a Reddit community called buildapc, “for people looking for help building their own computer. It has over 3.6 million subscribers. Reddit doesn’t tell us. provides no active contribution, ”he said. There’s no one around saying, Hey, you should ban this person or delete a post. It is entirely up to us. “

Mr. Kuehl, a 31-year-old software engineer from Ontario, described the relationship between Reddit and its moderators as symbiotic, almost codependent. “He said: They are counting on us to keep their platform clean so that they can keep the lights on so that we can continue to have our free platform to host our community.”

Mr Huffman said Reddit launched an initiative in 2019 to get its volunteer moderators to quickly get help from more experienced volunteer moderators in times of crisis. He said Reddit had more work to do in this area, but viewed the company’s approach as critical to its success and future, which could include additional fundraising and public listing of its shares. .

Reddit was valued at $ 3 billion after its last fundraising round in February 2019, according to PitchBook, and has raised more than $ 550 million since its inception.

I often think about what Reddit looks like as a public company, “Mr. Huffman said. We still have some work to do, but we look forward to that.”

