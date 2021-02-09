Market outlook: Ocado earnings remain elusive, Bitcoin hits new highs, British pound hits new high

Ocado’s growth engine, International Solutions, has had a tougher time

Bitcoin Rises With Tesla Support

Wall Street sets new heights

Show me the money: 2020 stocks darling Ocado fell 3% as this morning full year update showed return on investment for investors still elusive (or is it illusory?). Ocado’s earnings are still attractive – earnings are dependent on the performance of UK retailing, but valuations are dependent on the sale of its technology overseas. During interim work last July, management warned that International Solutions, the technology, would decline due to continued investments in improving the platform and business development, and increasing costs. support with the launch of the first CFC sites. This morning finale shows a profit before inconvenience of 73.1 million, driven by a 35% revenue growth in its UK Retail division and a continued negative contribution (a loss) from International Solutions. Nonetheless, there were encouraging signs, as fees billed to International Solutions partners of $ 123.9 million were up more than 52% from 2019. This included the first charges related to the capacity of openings of CFC for Groupe Casino and Sobeys. But is it fast enough? We know the M&S merger is working and the pandemic-induced shift from grocery to consumer online is driving retail sales and profits.

Retail profits jumped 265 percent to 148.5 million from just 40 million. International Solutions’ losses, however, increased by more than 51 percent to over 83 million, pushing the group’s pre-tax losses to 44 million. Investors will be forgiven for asking when they will get some sort of return. Amazon has faced similar questions for years. Likewise, Ocado continues to invest in growth – $ 700 million this year. He also warned he will face significantly higher legal fees this year due to a patent challenge in the United States. There was no change from July forecast: International Solutions’ EBITDA is expected to be lower, reflecting greater investment in business development, which more than offset the increase in income.

Bitcoin rose further, setting a new high above $ 48,000 as traders chased the market higher following the news of the Tesla investment. As reported yesterday (Bitcoin rises on Tesla’s deposit), Teslas’ decision to invest $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin is the type of business support that the bulls will hold onto and could see $ 50,000 withdrawn quickly. There are so many elements in this story that deserve attention. First, there’s the potential market manipulation in the face of Musks’ recent tweets. Second, it’s worth noting that the investment is the same that Tesla earned in regulatory tax credits from the United States last year, with taxpayer money being spared on a speculative investment in crypto. currency is one way of looking at it. Third, given the volatility of the asset, what do investors think about absorbing this type of risk on the balance sheet? Fourth, on a more positive note, is Tesla leading other large companies to make large-scale Bitcoin investments? Will Apple and Facebook follow? Such corporate support is essential for wider acceptance. And finally, if Tesla is serious about accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, will prices be dynamic – and will they stay pegged to dollar value – or will they take even greater currency risk by maintaining bitcoin prices? The Bitcoin price is correct if you are selling pizza, the maximum you could lose is $ 10. But if Bitcoin suddenly doubles, Teslas’ margins would be eroded without a corresponding rise in price. Teslas shares rose more than 1%. Meanwhile, the company faces a challenge from China as regulators pointed out reports to the automaker of technical issues with domestically produced vehicles, whose sales hit 16,000 on the month. latest.

In the broader market, we saw new records on Wall Street as the S&P 500 broke through 3,900 and the Nasdaq closed just a few points off 14,000.. Small caps led the charge again, with the Russell 2000 + 2.5% even as yields just released their highs, reflation trading is still fueling things here as investors focus on the stimulus package of the Biden administration going through Congress and becoming reality. The Russell 2000 is up nearly 16 percent year-to-date, compared to market-wide gains of 4 percent. However, the Vix rose as stocks rose, a potential red flag, even though the volatility index is well below its late January highs. European stock markets stammered early in trading this morning after the Dax hit a new all-time high yesterday. Oil is trading higher overall with Brent north of $ 60, although a few highs have been hit overnight.

In FX, as expected, the weaker dollar trend is starting to reassert. This helped the cable to finally break resistance around the 1.375-60 area, after several attempts over the past fifteen weeks, to hit a new 33 month high above 1.3780 and could now be chased to 1.40. The final hurdle, in the form of the 78.6% retracement from 2018 high to 2020 low, has now been overcome. Also watch for the formation of a potential bullish MACD crossover on the daily chart. EURUSD also recovered trend support above 1.2050 and takes another hit at 1.21 after Fridays outside of the bullish day engulfing the candle.

GBPUSD clears key resistance

The dollar returns to the trend

Neil Wilson is Chief Market Analyst at Markets.com