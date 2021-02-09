The financing operation becomes effective Oslo Stock Exchange: PGS





February 9, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA (the Company or PGS) is pleased to announce that the changes to its B Term Loan (TLB), Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and Export Credit Facility (ECF) (jointly the transaction), as described in Companys announcement on October 21, 2020 and subsequent announcements are now effective in accordance with the UK Scheme of Arrangement proposed by the Company and approved by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on February 2, 2021. All conditions precedent and implementation steps have been met to date, including payment of transaction costs and issuance of the convertible bond. Transaction overview The transaction allowed PGS to extend its short-term maturity and amortization profile under its TLB, RCF and ECF facilities by approximately two years. Along with the previously announced cost reduction initiatives, the transaction will strengthen PGS’s liquidity profile in the current difficult operating environment. The main terms of the transaction are as follows: The $ 135 million FCR due in 2020, the $ 215 million FCR due in 2023 and the approximately $ 2 million TLB due in 2021 have each been converted into a new TLB on the same terms as the ~ TLB. 520 million dollars in 2024.

Quarterly amortization payments of up to 5% per annum of the original principal amount of ~ $ 520 million TLB 2024 have been replaced by the new amortization payments described below

Total post-transaction debt under these credit facilities of ~ $ 873 million (including increases in principal due to in-kind payment charges and reduction in principal due to lenders’ choice to swap part of their existing debt against new convertible bonds; see below) maturing in March 2024, will have the following amortization profile (payable pro rata to all TLB lenders): ~ Amortization payment of $ 135 million due in September 2022 Amortization payment of $ 200 million due in September 2023 ~ $ 9 million in quarterly amortization as of March 2023

Quarterly amortization payments totaling ~ $ 106 million due over the next two years under the CEF have been deferred and will be repaid over four quarters starting in December 2022

The previous excess cash flow sweep for the TLB and RCF facilities has been replaced by a surplus liquidity sweep for any liquidity reserve exceeding $ 200 million at the end of each quarter, with these amounts to be charged to (i) the deferred amortization amounts under the ECF and (ii) amortization of approximately TLB 135 million, until both have been paid in full; thereafter, any liquidity reserve greater than $ 175 million at the end of each quarter will be charged against the remaining amortizations of TLB.

The financial maintenance covenants have been modified, the net debt ratio being 4.5x until June 30, 2021, 4.25x until December 31, 2021, 3.25x until December 31, 2022 and 2.75x thereafter.

Lender security package has been strengthened

Total group fees of $ 8.0 million payable in cash and $ 8.4 million payable in kind (i.e. added to loan balance)

Issue of an unsecured 3-year 5% convertible bond of NOK 116.2 million (the BC) which can be converted into new PGS shares at NOK 3 per share (corresponding to 38,720,699 shares, or 10% of the PGS shares currently in circulation). Some RCF and TLB facility lenders subscribed to the CB against conversion of a corresponding amount of their existing secured loans (~ NOK 67.1 million / ~ $ 7.8 million) and in cash (~ 49, NOK 1 million / ~ $ 5.7 million). PGS may require bondholders to convert the CB into shares if the PGS share price exceeds NOK 6 for 30 consecutive trading days. The Transaction remains subject to the subsequent conditions of use. Further information on the Transaction can be found in the presentation titled Cleansing Presentation on the Companys website. www.pgs.com Investor presentations and in Companys press release of October 21, 2020. FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT: BRD STENBERG, VP IR & CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

MOBILE: +47 99 24 52 35 *** PGS is an integrated marine geophysics company, providing advanced underground seismic images that energy companies use to find and produce oil and gas. The PGS MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all major offshore hydrocarbon provinces around the world. The Company operates globally with its headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS, visit www.pgs.com . *** The information contained in this document contains certain forward-looking statements which deal with activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will occur or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including, but not limited to, demand for seismic services, demand for data from our MultiClient data library, attractiveness of our technology, unforeseeable changes government regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. . For a more detailed description of other relevant risk factors, we refer to our annual report for 2019. Due to these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied. by these forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or errors may occur in the information given above on the current state of the Company or its activities. Any reliance on the above information is at the reader’s risk, and PGS disclaims all liability in this regard. –END–

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos