New Ferrari Purosangue 2022 SUV spied for the first time





This is our first look at the new Ferrari Purosangue 2022 SUV, filmed by our spy photographers in the hands of Ferrari engineers. Spied on being evaluated on track, this prototype borrows some of its body panels from the Maserati Levante, so this isn’t a definitive preview of what Ferrari’s first SUV will look like. Look closely and you will see that the wheel arches of the SUVs have been flared to clear the wider Purosangue platform and that the front bumper has larger grips. The entire car is also lower to the ground than a normal Levante. When it goes on sale next year, the Ferrari Purosangue will face a growing number of ultra-premium SUVs, such as the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. Spy plans don’t reveal Purosangues’ design enough to give any indication of what it will look like when it hits the roads next year, but our exclusive footage might point in the right direction. It can feature some of the design cues of the Roma GT, retaining the long hood, short tail, and flared hips of grand touring. However, the front of the SUV will likely use a more conventional grille. At the rear, a practical hatchback would make the SUV more usable, offering a larger trunk and an easier loading lip, two factors that aren’t usually in the foreground of Ferrari engineers. It will likely trump the GT4C Lusso for space and practicality. New Ferrari Purosangue 2022: platform and powertrains Ferrari has confirmed that the Purosangue will be based on the same platform as the Roma GT. Michael Leiters, CTO at Ferraris explained: In general, we will have two families of front and rear engine family architectures. Modularity is there and, in particular on the front engine architecture, there must be many more models. We have a 2 + 2, we have a 4+, we think of Purosangue, and so on. Leiters also mentioned that the SUV platform is capable of accepting V6, V8 or V12 engines, which suggests that the Purosangue might be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, similar in design to the unit found in the SF. -90 Stradale.

However, we expect the two old units to be the most likely candidates for power assistance. Ferrari will continue to develop its 6.5-liter V12 engine independently of the hybrid drive, as the combination of such a heavy combustion engine with an even heavier electric motor and battery is not favored by the company’s engineers. . Ferraris chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera told Auto Express: To be honest, electrifying a V12 most likely means creating a heavy, big car. Electrification should therefore ideally be combined with smaller motors. The philosophy is to try to be ready with different technologies in order to use them with the necessary evolution, he added. This is why we have a wide range of engines: V12, V8 and, in the future, V6. As the Purosangue will share its underpinnings with the Roma, we expect it to use the same 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine. In the GT, the unit produces 612 hp and 760 Nm of torque, which is likely to be a constant on both models. However, Ferrari could move away from the rear-drive Romas layout, given the amount of extra space available in the Purosangues bodywork, switching to a four-wheel drive system instead. Don’t be surprised if we see a V12 option either – it would give the Ferraris SUV a serious differentiation from its Aston Martin and Lamborghini rivals, with the Bentley Bentayga Speed ​​the only other 12-cylinder super-SUV thanks to its layout W12. New Ferrari Purosangue 2022: market, price and release date The new Ferrari Purosangue will make its official debut next year. Brand marketers have dubbed it FUV (it’s a Ferrari utility vehicle). We expected the Purosangue to be valued at over 200,000 when orders finally open. Do you think the Ferrari Purosangue will be a success? Read our overview of the best luxury SUVs to see the competition

