Hong Kong Stock Exchange Appoints Banker JPMorgan as Managing Director

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has selected a senior banker from JPMorgan as its new chief executive as it seeks to build its fast-growing pipeline of new equity offerings and trade links with mainland Chinese stock exchanges.

Nicolas Aguzin, managing director of JPMorgan’s international private bank, will take charge of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the company that manages the city’s stock exchange, in May for a period of three years.

“The Board believes that Mr. Aguzin’s vast experience in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and the world, as well as his in-depth knowledge of global financial markets, will help HKEX continue to strengthen its competitiveness,” The exchange said in a statement released after the market closed on Tuesday.

His appointment has yet to be approved by the city’s Securities and Futures Commission, according to the company.

The move comes as the exchange faces questions over Hong Kong’s future as Asia’s largest international financial center after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the city last year. .

Aguzin has worked for JPMorgan for 30 years, including nearly a decade in Asia. He was President and CEO of the Asia-Pacific region from 2012 to 2020.

Aguzin will be JPMorgan’s second consecutive banker to serve as managing director of the exchange, after predecessor Charles Li, who served as president of JPMorgan China from 2003 to 2009.

Li, an outspoken figure who has withstood multiple controversies during his tenure, was initially scheduled to continue in that post until October 2021, but resigned at the end of December.

In a statement on Aguzin’s appointment, Jamie Dimon, President and CEO of JPMorgan, said: “I am proud to congratulate my colleague. . . on his important new role as the next CEO of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

JPMorgan said Martin Marron, managing director of its private bank in Latin America and director of Latin America and Canada, will replace Aguzin as head of the international private bank.

Unlike Calvin Tai, Acting Managing Director of Li and HKEX, who joined the exchange in 1998, Aguzin does not speak Chinese, but is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Laura Cha, President of HKEX, said that Aguzin’s international experience “will be of great help to us at this stage of our development”.

“The fact that he does not speak Chinese will not be a factor that will affect any of our policies or any of our relationships with our counterparts,” Cha said.

She said the appointment does not require regulatory approval from Beijing.

Li left HKEX on a relatively high note – despite an unsuccessful attempt to acquire the London Stock Exchange in 2019 – as a chain of Chinese tech groups raised billions of dollars in Hong Kong last year.

They did so through offers of “back home” stocks – double listings of mainland Chinese companies already on Wall Street – enabled by the reforms Li had championed.

As authorities have launched a harsh crackdown on political dissent since the National Security Law was passed in June, the Hong Kong stock market saw a banner in early 2021 as mainland Chinese investors invested funds in stocks they deem to be undervalued.

The exchange is reaping the benefits of other programs launched under Li, including market ties to Shanghai and Shenzhen, which now account for around 10% of revenue, Citigroup analysts say.

Li also introduced changes to allow Chinese technology groups with weighted voting rights – which give the company’s founders and management multiple votes per share – to register in the city.

“Mr. Aguzin’s experience in investment banking may imply that HKEX may be more open to mergers and acquisitions as a growth engine,” said Yafei Tian, ​​equity analyst at Citi.

Tian added that HKEX’s previous efforts to attract international listings had been “mixed success” and that Aguzin’s international experience “may suggest the board’s intention to further diversify revenue streams.”