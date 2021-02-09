Business
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Appoints Banker JPMorgan as Managing Director
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has selected a senior banker from JPMorgan as its new chief executive as it seeks to build its fast-growing pipeline of new equity offerings and trade links with mainland Chinese stock exchanges.
Nicolas Aguzin, managing director of JPMorgan’s international private bank, will take charge of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the company that manages the city’s stock exchange, in May for a period of three years.
“The Board believes that Mr. Aguzin’s vast experience in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and the world, as well as his in-depth knowledge of global financial markets, will help HKEX continue to strengthen its competitiveness,” The exchange said in a statement released after the market closed on Tuesday.
His appointment has yet to be approved by the city’s Securities and Futures Commission, according to the company.
The move comes as the exchange faces questions over Hong Kong’s future as Asia’s largest international financial center after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the city last year. .
Aguzin has worked for JPMorgan for 30 years, including nearly a decade in Asia. He was President and CEO of the Asia-Pacific region from 2012 to 2020.
Aguzin will be JPMorgan’s second consecutive banker to serve as managing director of the exchange, after predecessor Charles Li, who served as president of JPMorgan China from 2003 to 2009.
Li, an outspoken figure who has withstood multiple controversies during his tenure, was initially scheduled to continue in that post until October 2021, but resigned at the end of December.
In a statement on Aguzin’s appointment, Jamie Dimon, President and CEO of JPMorgan, said: “I am proud to congratulate my colleague. . . on his important new role as the next CEO of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
JPMorgan said Martin Marron, managing director of its private bank in Latin America and director of Latin America and Canada, will replace Aguzin as head of the international private bank.
Unlike Calvin Tai, Acting Managing Director of Li and HKEX, who joined the exchange in 1998, Aguzin does not speak Chinese, but is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
Laura Cha, President of HKEX, said that Aguzin’s international experience “will be of great help to us at this stage of our development”.
“The fact that he does not speak Chinese will not be a factor that will affect any of our policies or any of our relationships with our counterparts,” Cha said.
She said the appointment does not require regulatory approval from Beijing.
Li left HKEX on a relatively high note – despite an unsuccessful attempt to acquire the London Stock Exchange in 2019 – as a chain of Chinese tech groups raised billions of dollars in Hong Kong last year.
They did so through offers of “back home” stocks – double listings of mainland Chinese companies already on Wall Street – enabled by the reforms Li had championed.
As authorities have launched a harsh crackdown on political dissent since the National Security Law was passed in June, the Hong Kong stock market saw a banner in early 2021 as mainland Chinese investors invested funds in stocks they deem to be undervalued.
The exchange is reaping the benefits of other programs launched under Li, including market ties to Shanghai and Shenzhen, which now account for around 10% of revenue, Citigroup analysts say.
Li also introduced changes to allow Chinese technology groups with weighted voting rights – which give the company’s founders and management multiple votes per share – to register in the city.
“Mr. Aguzin’s experience in investment banking may imply that HKEX may be more open to mergers and acquisitions as a growth engine,” said Yafei Tian, equity analyst at Citi.
Tian added that HKEX’s previous efforts to attract international listings had been “mixed success” and that Aguzin’s international experience “may suggest the board’s intention to further diversify revenue streams.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]