Business
Bitcoin Bulls Won, What’s Next For Crypto And The Price Of Bitcoin?
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency bulls applauded Tesla’s shocking announcement yesterday that he had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.
The revelation pushed the price of bitcoin to over $ 48,000 per bitcoin, a record high, and chased away bitcoin bears who feared the price was on the verge of collapsing. Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies have exploded as well, with the larger crypto market surpassing $ 1.4 trillion more than double where it started the year.
Now with Tesla
The price of bitcoin has continued to climb in recent weeks, even as investors warned that the bubble was about to burst and bitcoin believers who claimed the cryptocurrency could soon rival the market value of $ 12 trillion in gold was suspected.
“Tesla’s investment is further validation of bitcoin’s place as a premium asset for corporate, institutional and retail investors and we should expect more large purchases to be announced in the coming months. “said Nick Jones, Managing Director of Edinburgh-based Bitcoin and Zumo Crypto Wallet, speaking via WhatsApp.
Tesla adding Bitcoin to its books somewhat normalized the trend initiated by US business intelligence firm MicroStrategy
“Tesla’s $ 1.5 billion bitcoin purchase was a trigger for speculators and investors,” says Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro, in email comments, adding that the plan Tesla aiming to allow its customers to buy its cars with Bitcoin is “a repeat of the hype. We saw a few years ago before the crypto market’s mass euphoria in 2017 when small businesses sold to the retail have come out to accept bitcoin payments.
“Over the past few months, we’ve seen how quickly bitcoin has gone from market pleasure to widespread acceptance by the investment community. Now, however, we are seeing an increase in the use of bitcoin by businesses. It could be a new wave of bitcoin acceptance. as a means of payment. “
After buying Bitcoin from Tesla, iPhone maker Apple
Apple could create a new growth market if it developed its Apple Wallet into a crypto exchange, wrote analyst Mitch Steves, potentially opening up the bitcoin and crypto market to millions of people.
“The portfolio initiative appears to be a clear multi-billion dollar opportunity for the company (potential of well over $ 40 billion in annual revenue with limited R&D),” Steves wrote in a note to clients, view through Bloomberg, referring to the fees charged by Square’s Cash app to facilitate bitcoin buying and trading.
“Tesla’s decision yesterday to invest in bitcoin and start accepting it as payment for its own products really moved the needle,” said Simon Peters, crypto-asset analyst at brokerage eToro, in email comments. “We are already talking about copy removals from Apple and Google
Elsewhere, Tesla’s bet on bitcoin is expected to help the government adopt bitcoin.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was working on a resolution to add bitcoin to the city’s balance sheet.
“Work on a resolution for our committee for this Thursday meeting to get the ball rolling,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said via Twitter, adding that “Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement was very helpful.”
