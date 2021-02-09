Connect with us

Travel giant TUI bets on summer vacation as COVID-19 vaccines boost bookings increase

Summer vacation is back.

Such is the sunny outlook for Tui, who has said she expects a rebound in summer demand and higher prices as the rapid roll-out of Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination program gathers pace.

The world’s largest tour operator said on Tuesday it plans to operate 80% of its normal capacity for this summer, with 2.8 million customers already booked for the coming season.

Average vacation prices were 20% above their pre-pandemic levels, Tui said, as people spent more on higher tier packages. Daily bookings in January were 70% higher compared to December 2020, and the company expects the peak booking period to be yet to come.

A look at the historically high savings rate in the EU also highlights that the possibilities for consumer spending are high, said Fritz Joussen, managing director of Tui TUI,
-0.88%.
The significant increase in booked travel expenses is clear evidence of this. Vacationers are catching up and are willing to pay more for their vacation.

Lily: Biden to reinstate travel bans amid fears of new variants as worldwide cases close to 100 million

Joussens’ comments come a day after England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam told a press conference it was Too early to say so people could start planning their summer vacation.

From next week, travelers from countries high risk like South Africa, where new strains of coronavirus have been identified, will have to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

Lily: Quarantine of COVID-19 hotels in high-risk countries to begin in UK from February 15

Russ Mold, analyst at AJ Bell, said Tui was gambling his fortune on a last-minute raise for summer bookings.

Any major delay in rolling out the vaccine to a younger, more active age group could put significant strain on its finances, which are already crunching due to very high debt levels, Mold added.

Shares of Tui, which have fallen around 40% in the past year, were trading 0.54% down Tuesday morning in London, where the company has its main listing.

Over 10 million people in the UK have already received a dose of either the vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca AZN,
-0.37%
with the University of Oxford, or the photo of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer PFE,
-0.29%
and its German partner BioNTech BNTX,
+ 1.64%.
However, several countries in the European Union have suspended vaccinations due to a supply shortage in the 27-member bloc.

Lily: PfizerBioNTech partnership pledges 75 million more vaccine doses to help ease EU block shortage

In the three months ending at the end of December, TUI TUI1,
-1.19%
said revenue fell 88% from $ 3.85 billion ($ 4.66 billion) to $ 468 million, due to travel restrictions in its major European markets. The group fell to an underlying loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 699 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of 147 million for the same period in 2019.

Tui said he reduced his monthly cash outflow to $ 300 million, from an expected level of $ 400 to $ 500 million, and said he had $ 2.1 billion in cash in early February after a recent operation backed by the ‘State. 1.8 billion financial support package, which included a rights issue of 500 million.

Jefferies analysts have warned that Tui will suffer from summer cancellations. We note that the working capital outflow of any cancellations would severely limit liquidity endurance, they wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

