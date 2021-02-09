Philips successfully completes the public tender offer of BioTelemetry, Inc. Amsterdam Stock Exchange: NL0000009538





February 9, 2021 Amsterdam, netherlands Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it has completed its previously announced takeover bid (the Offer) to purchase all of the outstanding shares of BioTelemetry , Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a leading U.S. provider of remote heart diagnostics and monitoring for $ 72.00 per share in cash. At midnight New York time on February 9, 2021 (one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York time on February 8, 2021), the offer expired as scheduled and was not extended. Philips plans to complete the acquisition of BioTelemetry later today through a merger under section 251 (h) of the Delaware General Companies Act. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary of the Offer (the Custodian), has informed that at the expiration of the Offer, a total of 27,182,062 shares had been deposited and not validly withdrawn from the Offer. Offer, ie approximately 78.96% of the outstanding shares of BioTelemetrys and a sufficient number of shares for the minimum condition of submission to the Offer to be met. In addition, the depositary has advised that 1,569,222 additional shares have been deposited by notice of guaranteed delivery, representing approximately 4.56% of the outstanding shares of BioTelemetrys. Accordingly, all shares which have been validly deposited and which have not been properly withdrawn have been accepted for payment and Philips will promptly pay for all such shares tendered in accordance with the terms of the offer. Following the merger, BioTelemetry will become a 100% subsidiary of Philips. In the merger, each share of BioTelemetry (except for shares held by Philips, Philips Holding USA Inc., a Delaware company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philips, Davies Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philips Holding USA Inc., or BioTelemetry or any of their respective subsidiaries or shares owned by any shareholder who properly requires valuation under Delaware law) will be canceled and converted to the right to receive the same $ 72.00 per share in cash, interest-free, less applicable withholding taxes, that were paid in connection with the offering. Following the completion of the Merger, BioTelemetry’s common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. For more information, please contact: Steve klink

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading healthcare technology company focused on improving the health and well-being of people, and delivering better outcomes across the board. continuum of health, healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages cutting-edge technology and in-depth clinical and consumer knowledge to deliver integrated solutions. Based in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as consumer health and healthcare. Home Care. Philips reported 2020 revenues of € 19.5 billion and employs around 82,000 people with sales and service in more than 100 countries. Information about Philips is available at www.philips.com/newscenter. About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on providing health information to improve quality of life and reduce the cost of care. The company provides remote heart monitoring, centralized basic laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring, and original equipment manufacturing that serve both healthcare and healthcare customers. clinical research. More information can be found at www.gobio.com. Forward-looking statements

